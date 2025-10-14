Althaus is Amboy High School student of the month

Grace Althaus, a senior, is Amboy High School’s student of the month for October.

She is the daughter of Deb and Steve Althaus and has three siblings: Ashley, Lauren and Maddie.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find Pre-Calculus to be a very engaging class because my teacher, Mrs. Carlson, always finds ways to connect math to real life. She makes learning fun by adding stories, cheers, and humor, so there’s always something to laugh about and enjoy while we learn.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend college after high school to study radiologic technology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are FFA and track and field. FFA is my favorite because it has given me so many opportunities to grow, make lifelong friends, and create lasting memories in the blue jacket. Track and field has inspired me to start running, and it taught me how to push through challenges. The support from my friends and coaches makes it something I truly enjoy.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most meaningful experiences I’ve had was attending the national FFA convention. It gave me the chance to reconnect with people I’ve met through previous contests and conferences, and reminded me of the strong community within FFA. I’ll always treasure the early morning Parliamentary Procedure practices with Mr. Heavner and the dedication that helped our team reach the state level.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to become a radiologic technologist. In the future, I would love to have a family and carry the same strong work ethic into everything I do. Most of all, I hope to keep growing, learning, and helping others through my work and everyday life.