Morrison Music Boosters to host chili supper Oct. 17

A chili supper will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, in the cafeteria at Morrison High School.

Each meal includes homemade chili, choice of toppings, a cinnamon roll and choice of beverage. A free-will donation to support local music education programs is appreciated.

After the dinner, the Morrison-Fulton varsity football game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Morrison High School’s E.M. “Bud” Cole Field.

The winning team will claim the “Wooden Shoe Bowl” trophy for the year. For more information about upcoming meetings, projects and events, follow the Morrison Music Boosters on Facebook.

The high school is at 643 Genesee Ave. in Morrison.