Rep. Fritts to host utility bill clinic Oct. 15 in Sterling

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is teaming up with the Citizens Utility Board to host a utility bill clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.

This event will provide constituents with suggestions for reducing their utility bills. The clinic will be hosted at the Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., in Sterling.

“Our upcoming utility bill clinic is an excellent resource for residents who want recommendations on ways to lower their utility bills,” Fritts said. “We’ve all felt the burden of ever-increasing energy bills here in Illinois. This clinic is a great way to help offset those additional costs for constituents.”

Event participants will speak one on one with CUB counselors to receive a personalized analysis of their utility bills. They also will receive information on:

solar and electrification programs that can lower utility bills

rebates and strategies for reducing energy costs through energy-efficiency programs

spotting unnecessary charges on gas and electric bills

income-qualified financial assistance programs

Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690, ext. 2.