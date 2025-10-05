Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus

Dixon's Brody Nicklaus chips onto a green at the Salley Wessels Golf Classic earlier this season at Sunset Golf Club in Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Brody Nicklaus

School: Dixon

Sport: Golf

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: Nicklaus shot a 79 to tie for fifth at the Big Northern Conference meet. He went on to shoot an 82 to tie for ninth at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional and advance to the sectional round.

Nicklaus is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. Nicklaus responded to a Q&A below.

What do you like about golf? Have you learned anything from it?

Nicklaus: I love the work you have to put in it. It’s the unseen hours that elevate your game. You can’t just show up to the course and expect to play well. The biggest thing I have learned from golf is the mental part of it and how mentally strong you have to be to finish a full 18 holes.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Nicklaus: I think my biggest strength is how much I love golf. Every day I am excited to get to the course and work on my game. The biggest thing I’ve tried to improve this year is being all around good at everything and not having a big flaw in my game. I attribute my success to a lot of stuff out of golf. Scores are good and all but after a while they fade.

Any highlights for you so far this season? What is your personal best round?

Nicklaus: Highlights are definitely just the bus rides and practices with my teammates. We have a great group of guys, and it makes it fun to show up to practice every day and play golf. My personal best round this year was definitely the Ottawa tournament shooting a 73. Everything in my game was working together and was just mentally in it the whole time. Coaches played such a big part in this keeping me in that state of mind I needed to be in.

Dixon's Brody Nicklaus tees off during the Pirate Invitational last month at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Are there any major keys for you to play your best?

Nicklaus: The biggest thing for me is the preparation before the round. Making sure I’m getting enough sleep and put enough hours into my practice. I feel the most ready when I can step on the first tee box and feel like I did everything I could to play my best.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Nicklaus: A new athlete that has been one of my top ones is Scottie Scheffler. The way he is so consistent on the golf course and the work he puts into golf is very inspirational. But the biggest thing that he does is how he is open in his faith. Putting God and family before everything is really cool to see as a young golfer.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Nicklaus: I play basketball. Very excited for the winter season coming up.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Nicklaus: “Nerves just mean that you care” – Evan Peters.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Nicklaus: Chipotle.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Nicklaus: I listen to a lot of Zach Bryan and a lot of country artists.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Nicklaus: Mr. Eastman is my favorite teacher. I always go to his class if I’m bored.

Do you have plans for what you want to do after high school?

Nicklaus: I want to attend college for golf on a scholarship. I want to major in business. College golf has always been the goal for me for after high school.