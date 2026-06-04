Downers Grove’s Andrew Sparke awarded Rotary Club’s Service Scholarship

Montini Catholic High School senior Andrew Sparke has been awarded the Downers Grove Rotary Club Service Scholarship.

Sparke was selected for the scholarship for his compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment to serving others. Through his roles as a Peer Minister, tutor and active member of several service organizations at Montini Catholic and beyond, Sparke has consistently dedicated his time and talents to uplifting those around him.

In addition to his passion for serving others, Sparke has also excelled academically throughout his time at Montini Catholic. An Illinois State Scholar and AP Scholar with Honor, he has distinguished himself as a member of both Montini’s National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.

He has also been a dedicated member of the Bronco Math Team. He was also honored this spring as a recipient of the President’s Gold Award for Academic Excellence. His commitment to academic excellence, paired with his spirit of leadership and service, truly reflects the values of the Montini community.

One of Sparke’s most meaningful service experiences was hosting an exchange student from Colombia, helping him navigate a new school, culture and daily life. Through this experience, Sparke demonstrated what service truly means.

Sparke plans to study aviation and pursue a career as a professional pilot. He will be attending Auburn University in the fall. He is a graduate of St. Mary of Gostyn grade school in Downers Grove and a parishioner at St. Mary of Gostyn.