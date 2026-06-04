Downers Grove’s Healy recognized as Grove Express Foundation scholar

Montini Catholic High School senior senior Thomas Healy has been recognized as a Grove Express Foundation Scholarship recipient.

The Grove Express Foundation Scholarship award recognizes seniors in the Downers Grove community for their commitment to community service and leadership.

Healy is an Illinois State Scholar and AP Scholar. In addition, he was a member of both Montini’s Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and National Honor Society. He is also was a member of the Chinese Honor Society and Math Club,

Beyond his academic accomplishments, Healy was a member of the school’s Peer Ministry team. As a peer minister, he served as a faith-filled role model, dedicating his time to mentoring fellow students, leading retreats and prayer experiences and helping foster the welcoming spirit that defines the Montini community.

The scholarship is funded entirely by the annual Thanksgiving Day Grove Express 5K.

Healy will attend the University of Illinois in the fall. He is a graduate of O’Neill Middle School and is a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish in Downers Grove.