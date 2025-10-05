Dixon boys cross country wins Peoria Invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys cross country

Dixon wins Peoria Invite: The Dukes tallied 58 points at Detweiller Park to top 36 other teams in the Class 1A/2A race. Averick Wiseman (14:45.94) and Dean Geiger (14:58.19) each ran personal bests to take second and third. Max Weber of Bethalto Civic Memorial was first in 14:37.45. Keegan Shirley (15:19.65) was eighth, Westin Conatser (15:25.85) was 10th, Abram Garcia (15:52.93) was 35th and Alonzo Bautista (15:56.70) was 38th as they also hit PRs.

Ian Finney leads Rock Falls: Finney took 19th in the varsity race at the Freeport Invite with a time of 17:02.27. Forreston’s Landon Graden was 23rd.

Volleyball

E-P wins Sterling Invite: Erie-Prophetstown beat Fulton in the final 19-25, 25-23, 15-12 to finish 5-0. The Panthers also beat Fulton in pool play 25-22, 25-27, 15-11. E-P has not lost since back-to-back setbacks to Dixon and Lena-Winslow on Sept. 6.

Fulton went 3-2, beating Sterling (25-20, 25-22), Pecatonica (25-21, 25-18) and Dixon (25-22, 29-7).

Dixon beat Rochelle, Forreston and Pecatonica, losing matches to Fulton and E-P.

Boys soccer

Oregon 4, Kewanee 1: Steven Guardado, Owen Wynn, Aiden Hammer and Noah Near all had goals in the win for the Hawks (11-9). Deryk Withers had six saves in goal for Oregon.

Girls swimming

Sterling takes second: Sterling tallied 247 points as runner-up to Rock Island (291) at United Township’s Panther Sprint Invite. Morrison (157) took fifth. Sterling’s Chloe Clark won the 50-yard backstroke, also joining Maggie Morris, Macie Lofgren and Hazel Pham to win the 200 free relay.

Girls cross country

Lacey Updike leads Sterling: Updike ran a PR of 19:47.02 to take 40th at the Peoria Invite in the 1A/2A race. Lillian Hauck (20:22.63) was 59th and Sophia Davis (20:37.35) was 72nd for Sterling.

Anya Anaya leads Oregon: Anaya ran a PR of 20:11.32 to take 14th at the Freeport Invite at Highland Community College. Madeline Rogers was 27th and Evelyn Anderson was 31st for the Hawks.

Rock Falls’ Ashley Rodriguez and Brenna Burlack took 22nd and 23rd.