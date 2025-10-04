Man charged with stealing vehicle in Morrison, crashing into another vehicle while fleeing deputy: sheriff

A Morrison man is in the Whiteside County Jail, accused of stealing a van from a Morrison grocery store on Friday, Oct. 2, then leading a deputy on a high-speed chase before crashing into another vehicle.

Nathan Sandell, 34, faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, theft over $500, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release issued by Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

According to Booker, a Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy saw a white minivan exit the parking lot of Moto Mark’s Auto Parts in Morrison around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The deputy said the van drove out onto U.S. 30 at a high rate of speed and was traveling erratically.

The vehicle continued east on U.S. 30, passing multiple vehicles, according to the release. Booker said the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the driver, identified as Sandell, continued east at a high rate of speed.

The release says that as the vehicle approached the intersection of Lyndon Road, it made an abrupt U-turn and began traveling west on U.S. 30, back into Morrison.

The deputy reported the driver continued to operate recklessly, swerving from side to side and posing a danger to the public. Upon reentering the Morrison city limits, the deputy terminated the pursuit, according to the release.

Moments later, the minivan crashed into a vehicle at Jackson Street and U.S. 30, resulting in a rollover. During the crash investigation, it was learned the minivan had just been stolen from the parking lot of Morrison’s Sullivan’s Foods, according to the release.

Neither Sandell nor the sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered injuries, Booker said. Sandell was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, where he awaits a detention hearing.

The Morrison Police Department, Morrison Fire Department, and Morrison Community Hospital EMS assisted at the scene.