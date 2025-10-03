Dixon school board seeks community input in superintendent search; volunteers needed

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board is moving forward in its search for a permanent superintendent with help from the Illinois Association of School Boards executive search team.

As the board narrows candidates to semifinalists, community input will be key in the final selection. The board is seeking volunteers to be part of that process.

A representative group of district staff, parents and community members will meet the semifinalists, hear their responses to questions and provide feedback to the board from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Interested volunteers must be available during that time and should contact Erin Grubic by Friday, Oct. 17, at egrubic@dps170.org or 815-373-4966.

If more people volunteer than spots allow, participants will be chosen to ensure broad community representation. Selected volunteers will receive additional details about the interview process.