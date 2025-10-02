October fundraisers to benefit OSF’s Women’s Imaging Center in Dixon

Four local businesses in Dixon are helping in fund-raising efforts for OSF HealthCare's Women's Imaging Center during October. (Alex T. Paschal)

Throughout October, several local Dixon businesses are joining forces to support the OSF Foundation, with all proceeds benefiting the Women’s Imaging Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center.

These efforts aim to provide comfort items that go above and beyond regular services, helping to create a spa-like, welcoming atmosphere for women receiving care.

Angelo’s III in Dixon will donate $1 for every pizza sold during October. In addition, dine-in customers can purchase a pink ribbon for $1 and write the name of someone who has battled or is currently battling breast cancer. These ribbons will be displayed in the restaurant to honor those individuals.

Kaleel’s Clothing and Printing is contributing proceeds from its monthly “Shirt for a Cause” campaign. Short-sleeve T-shirts or crewneck sweatshirts can be purchased in the store or online at kaleels.com.

Chipotle in Dixon will host a “Do Good with Chipotle” fundraising night from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. During this event, 25% of sales will be donated to the cause. Supporters can dine in or order online for pickup using the code BJ29NF6.

Culver’s of Dixon also is participating by running a “round-up” campaign throughout October. Patrons can choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference donated to the OSF Foundation.

“We are grateful to continue partnering with local businesses to support such an important cause,” OSF Foundation gift officer Abby Weber said. “Our goal is for every patient who visits the OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center Women’s Imaging Center to feel comfortable and calm while receiving preventive screening or interventional procedures, and proceeds from these fundraisers assist us in making that experience possible.”