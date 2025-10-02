Local boys golfers advance to sectional round: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Dixon, Sterling golfers advance: Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus shot an 82 to tie for ninth as the top local finisher at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional. Dixon (357) and Sterling (364) finished fifth and sixth as teams as Ottawa (302), Geneseo (318) and Morris (349) were the advancing teams.

Also advancing for the Dukes were Max Kitzman (89) and Kye Dieterle (92).

Sterling’s Noah Stephenson (87) Carson Leigh (92) also advanced to Monday’s Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club. Dieterle and Leigh each survived a four-man playoff for the last two spots.

Sterling’s Eli Penne (92) reached the playoff but did not advance. Sterling’s Levi Hull (93), along with Dixon’s Daniel Fordham (94) and Jack Ragan (95) were just short of advancing.

Nicklaus said simply advancing was the goal for he and the Dukes.

“We wanted to play well,” he said. “We didn’t make it as a team this year, but I think we all fought hard. It was a beautiful day out. It was a good round.

“My driver and my short game were really dialed in today. My irons were iffy, but saving it with the short game really helped. I was just getting by.”

The junior hopes to advance to state on Monday.

“I definitely want to get to state,” he said. “I’ll do whatever I can and work as hard as I can this weekend to get to that level and just hope to have a good round on Monday.”

- Kevin Chlum contributed to this report

Fulton takes second at Byron Hills: Riverdale (301) was the team champion at its home course as Fulton (306) took second. Eastland (324) also advanced as a team. Oregon (332) was fourth, followed by Bureau Valley (336).

Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden tied his own school record with a 67 to take first individually. Riverdale’s Braden Janicki (70) was runner-up and BV’s Wyatt Novotny (71) was third.

Also scoring for Fulton were Jacob Voss (73), Dawson Price (74) and Chase Dykstra (92).

Eastland’s Braden Anderson and Camron Huber each shot 77s to tie for seventh; Brixen Dale (85) and Harper Keim (85) also scored for the Cougars.

Other locals advancing to Monday’s Class 1A Cambridge Sectional at Valley View Club are Oregon’s Nole Campos (77) and Jackson Messenger (82); E-P’s Grayson Johnston (80); Rock Falls’ Lucas Porter (83); and Amboy’s Chase Montavon.

Newman’s Liam Nicklaus (87) and Michael Morse (87) were just a couple strokes back from advancing.

Forreston’s Kaden Brown takes third at Wolf Hollow: Brown shot a 75 to advance from the Class 1A Pearl City Regional. Dakota (309), Rockford Christian (310) and Byron (319) were the advancing teams as Forreston shot a 324 to take fifth.

Also advancing was Forreston’s Daylen Rahn (80). Kendall Erdmann shot an 83 but did not advance; Darin Greenfield shot an 86.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Forreston's Kaden Brown watches hhis drive on Hole #4 at the 1A Pearl City Regional at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls tennis

Newman 4, Rochelle 4: The Comets swept singles as Emmy Burger, Ella Ford and Jessica Ardis had wins. At No. 1 doubles, Newman’s Elise Vander Bleek and Grace Tobias won 6-3, 6-2.