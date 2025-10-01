World War II hero Volckmann’s life, service will be topics of Oct. 12 program in Morrison

“Volckmann History Trifecta” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. (Photo provided)

“Volckmann History Trifecta” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison.

Guest speakers are William Edward and Edward H. “Ted” Volckmann, sons of Brigadier General Russell William Volckmann III, of Clinton, Iowa. Gen. Volckmann is revered for his refusal to leave the Philippines during World War II. He chose to remain and trained the local islanders in guerilla warfare for a few years.

Volckmann also was present when Japan formally ceased their occupation of the Philippines.

The Rich Toy Factory and Volckmann Furniture Manufacturing Co. also will be featured during the program.

The Volckmann Furniture Mfg. Co. factory opened in Morrison in 1947. The vacant West Wall Street building, which once housed Volckmann Furniture and Ethan Allen Division factory, met a fiery demise Feb. 22, 2002.

Helen June Rich married Volckmann on Aug. 8, 1948. A talented competitive golfer, she entered Lincoln Highway Tournament championships. Her adjacent family members founded Rich Toy Company.

From 1928 to 1935, Rich Toy Company built a multitude of sturdy toys in Morrison. An innovation was doll houses that were shipped flat, to be assembled in a store or home. Visit Morrison’s Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, to see a wide collection.

The public is invited to attend. The program is free and is sponsored by the Morrison Historical Society.

Doors open at 1 p.m. The church is at 309 E. Park St., Morrison.