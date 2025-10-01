Reese Dambman, Rachel Drew lead Dixon to regional title: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Dixon girls golf team is pictured after winning the Class 1A Eastland Regional title at Lake Carroll on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo contributed by Lee Eastman)

Girls golf

Dixon wins Eastland regional: Reese Dambman shot an 85 to take first, and Rachel Drew (92) took third as the Duchesses won the regional title by shooting 391 as a team. E-P (403) was second and River Ridge (414) third to advance to the sectional.

E-P’s Michelle Naftzger (94) tied Eastland’s Kaya Vanmatre for fourth. Polo’s Elsa Monaco (95) took sixth, Morrison’s Sarah Metzell (97) was eighth, and E-P’s Isabella Johnston (98) was ninth. Eastland’s Jaden Brower (100) also advanced as an individual.

Also scoring for Dixon were Zoey Williams (104) and Leah Byrnes (110). Taylor Richmond (103) and Ava Grawe (108) also scored for E-P.

Oregon advances: The Hawks shot a 399 to take third at the Class 1A Oregon Regional to advance as a team to the sectional at Forest Hills Country Club in Rockford. Lutheran (338) was first and Byron (369) second.

Aniyah Sarver (87) took seventh, Sarah Eckardt (95) was ninth, Toni Withers (104) was 12th, and Noelle Girton (113) was 24th for Oregon.

Girls swimming

Sterling 79, Rock Island 76: Sterling won the dual on senior night as Chloe Clark, Macie Lofgren, Hazel Pham and Aven Habben opened with a win in the 200 medley relay. Habben also won the 200 IM; Pham won the 50 free and 100 free; and Clark won the 100 backstroke. Clark, Lofgren, Habben and Pham also won the 200 free relay.

Sterling's Hazel Pham competes in the 100 freestyle race against Rock Island Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Rockford Christian 0: The Duchesses swept two singles and three doubles matches in the win. At No. 1 singles, Brooklyn Arjes won 6-1, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won 6-0, 6-3.

Volleyball

Newman d. Princeton 25-14, 23-25, 25-21: Lauren McClain had eight kills and an ace in the win for the Comets (6-11, 3-3 TRAC East). Bella Lanning added five kills, three aces and five digs for Newman.

Dixon d. Lutheran 25-23, 25-13: Morgan Hargrave and Izzy Queckboerner (one block) each had six kills in the win.

Eastland d. Milledgeville 15-25, 25-11, 25-22: Trixie Carroll had 20 kills, three aces and two blocks for Eastland (15-3, 6-0) to help keep the team atop the NUIC South. Keara Kaus had 30 assists for Eastland. Kendra Kingsby had 11 kills, and Kennedy Livengood added nine for the Missiles )17-5, 4-3).

Polo d. AFC 25-10, 25-11: Reese Mekeel led Polo with five kills, and Grace Miatke (two aces) had seven digs in the win. Cam Jones (two aces) added four kills and four digs for the Marcos. Brylee Laskowski also had two aces for Polo.

Oregon d. North Boone 25-15, 25-23: Ashlee Mundell had 10 digs, Emma Eckerd (nine digs) had five assists, and Izzy Berg had two blocks and two kills for Oregon.

Fulton def. Morrison 23-25, 25-18, 25-19: Kerby Germann led the Steamers with 11 kills, and Belle Curley had five of Fulton’s 14 aces in the win.

Boys soccer

Oregon 7, Indian Creek 2: Eduardo Garcia had a hat trick in the win for Oregon (10-8, 4-4).

Alleman 7, Sterling 2: Sterling fell in the home match to drop to 6-8 and 0-4 in the Western Big 6 Conference.