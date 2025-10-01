Lee County property transfers for Sept. 22-26, 2025

Warranty deeds

Brian Bahrs and Sydnie Bahrs to Katherine E Peterson, 1104 University St., Dixon, $224,500.

Melissa Ivette Macias and Melissa Ivette Castillo to Gino M Viele, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-258-002, $14,000.

Aaqil A Khan, Aazam A Khan, Hiba A Khan and Olivia M Khan to Kendall Delashment Sr, 1652 Overlook Drive, Dixon, $235,000.

Michael L Christoffersen, trustee, Michael L Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust, Gina M Christoffersen, trustee, Gina M Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust to Melvin Johnson and Nicci Johnson, 401 Deer Chase, Dixon, $385,000.

D Bowers Properties Llc to Kevin R Hemmen and Tanya L Hemmen, 874 White Oaks Drive, Dixon, $10,300.

Carl K Sarno to Timothy J Pierce and Sylvia Plata Pierce, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-018, $15,600.

Alfonso Vazquez to Fidel Alanis-Angeles, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-355-016, $16,500.

Maureen Theresa Schuelke to Manuel Lopez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-407-003, $35,000.

Antonietta G Baddour, trustee, and Antonietta G Baddour Trust to Michael P Garcia Jr, Susan P Garcia, Joseph Garcia and Michael Edmund Garcia, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-329-020, $40,000.

Patrick Egan and Kathleen Egan to Andrea Terese Crawford, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-329-009, $34,500.

Thomas Whelan, Clayton T Whelan and Jason M Whelan to Robert Eugene Near, 16-07-11-255-001 and 16-07-11-255-002, $15,000.

M Denise Donoho to Charles Vaessen, 1906 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $17,000.

Ctb Real Estate Holdings Llc- Dixon Series to Dixon Apartments Llc, 441-443 IL Route 2, Dixon, $725,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County Sheriff and Aum Hospitality to Ctb Real Estate Holdings Llc - Dixon Series, 441-443 IL Route 2, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick, trustee, Larry G Mccormick Living Trust and Mary R Mccormick Living Trust to Robertson Construction & Development Llc, 07-02-30-402-003, $19,900.