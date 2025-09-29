Column: We must develop tomorrow’s Sauk Valley community leaders today

Kudos to Sauk Valley Media for its coverage of career and technical educational opportunities for high school students from our five-county region.

Students from 16 school districts and three parochial schools have access to a topflight educational institution right here in the Sauk Valley. I counted six recent articles by Brandon Clark (Aug. 7, Sept. 2, Sept. 4, Sept. 6, Sept. 9 and Sept. 17) featuring a few of the 12 career programs available to our students which prepare them for well-paying careers in the real world. They are taught the technical skills for trades and computerization sorely needed for business and commerce in our region and in our country.

Founded in 1966, the Whiteside Area Career Center was the first area career center in the State of Illinois and was established through the local support and leadership from commercial and industrial firms here at that time. Much has changed in the workforce since its founding, but 60 years later there is a nationwide need for the type of career and technical education offered by WACC.

And I am pleased to say that WACC has experienced a renaissance addressing the modern educational needs of today. In years leading up to the present, WACC has experienced strong investment in today’s modern technology. The metal machining center with its simulators, funded 10 years ago by farsighted local manufacturers and generous philanthropists, is second to none among career centers statewide, let alone in our region.

There is also a strong, collaborative environment between WACC, local high schools, and Sauk Valley Community College, with dedicated instructors and administrators whose laser focus is on the success of our students. We hope that many students will use their success to advance the economic vibrancy of our local communities.

As you read in the national news, today more than ever, our country needs strong skilled trade and career education to shore up our economic foundations at home. The facility, the equipment, the instructors, and the administrators together following a unified vision is what is required for a successful effort. I think there is ample evidence to show we have that winning combination right here in the Sauk Valley.

We are strongly positioned today because the Sauk Valley has hard-working and passionate leaders who have helped our region navigate the turbulent economic and health-related storms that have rocked us over the past two decades. Regardless of the national political disagreements and distractions, our local leaders have worked collaboratively first and foremost to advance our communities here in our corner of northwest Illinois. A key to advancing us forward is through educating and preparing our youth and developing future leaders. At the risk of omitting many worthy of praise, I would like to single out and express gratitude to several community leaders who I’ve crossed paths with over the years.

Jon Mandrell — who as SVCC Dean of Instructional Services met regularly with surviving local manufacturers after the Great Recession, listened to their needs for workforce education and training, and put into motion a modernized complimentary curriculum and invested in the necessary equipment to support it. He renewed SVCC’s collaboration with WACC so that student core career foundations are established at WACC and seamlessly flow into SVCC curriculum.

Kim Purvis — who as past Director of WACC established advisory committees consisting of local employers to determine the educational needs of their workforces and revamped and tailored WACC’s curriculum to meet those needs and requirements. And who, along with Jerry Binder of Sterling Public Schools, had the vision to bring to our Sauk Valley the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) program, along with the perseverance to find local investors to commit to its long-term sustainable funding. WACC’s CEO program not only provides students with exposure to all facets of local businesses and its leaders, but also teaches teamwork and collaboration with their fellow peers, business etiquette, and real-life business creation. Now in its 13th year and with a second class added, this local investor-funded program is an unqualified success, resulting in students with maturity beyond their years.

Kris Nelson-Noble — whose 10-year tenure as Executive Director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce led many new initiatives to engage local businesses with the community, including adding new funded scholarships, focusing on the workforce development needs of local manufacturers.

David Hellmich — President of SVCC, is in my opinion the most consequential president the college has had since I moved here in 1983. He set about developing a strong leadership team, including Lori Cortez and Jon Mandrell, and all quickly immersed themselves into the fabric of our communities. Their notable presence and active engagement in community organizations strengthened both the college and its mission to engage the community in lifelong learning, public service, and economic development. Of his many accomplishments, Dr. Hellmich’s spearheading of the Sauk Valley Community College Leadership Program stands out to me as visionary and impactful. The program trains and develops our leaders of tomorrow – a necessary investment we are making for our future today.

As those key leaders cited above and others move on or otherwise retire, it is critical that our community trains and equips new leaders to take their place. I know Jon Mandrell will do a great job at SVCC as its next leader. I encourage our current area CEOs, civic, faith, and not-for-profit leaders to find ways to personally engage with our students and to invest in, mentor, and develop employees under the age of 40 to lead us forward. This way, the future of our region in northwest Illinois will continue to shine brightly.

John Gvozdjak is the retired president and CEO of FRANTZ Manufacturing Company