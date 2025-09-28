‘It can be like quicksand’: Experts urge grain bin safety this harvest

A pair of researchers at the University of Illinois are urging farmers to prioritize safety while working in grain bins during harvest.

Some of the most frequent accidents happen when flowing grain gets stuck. Unfortunately, some farmers go inside the bin to unclog it, and the grain pulls them in. Of people pulled under the grain, about 90% don’t survive, said Salah Issa, University of Illinois assistant professor of agricultural engineering.

“Never go into a grain bin without a safety device to prevent being sucked in,” said Doug Gucker, University of Illinois commercial educator. “Never enter when the grain is moving. It can be like quicksand.”

“It takes more effort, but you are going to come home that evening,” he said of taking precautions.

In the U.S., there are between 20 and 40 grain entrapment incidents annually. Historically, 70% of grain entrapments result in fatalities, but in the past decade, as more firefighters have been trained to help, that percentage has fallen, Issa said.

One of the most recent grain bin accidents in Illinois, on Aug. 20, took the life of Tom Ritter, a 73-year-old farmer from Blue Mound (Macon County), while he was preparing for his 51st harvest, as previously reported in FarmWeek. Elsewhere, a man trapped in a grain bin was successfully rescued near Nokomis (Montgomery County) and flown to a hospital Sept. 2.

Illinois grain entrapment incidents fluctuate between zero and 10 documented entrapments annually, but Issa said since this number reflects only accidents documented in news clippings, the actual number is higher.

Issa has studied thousands of cases of grain bin accidents to try to understand why people were trapped, why some don’t survive and what precautions can be taken. His research focuses on injury prevention through predictive algorithms, evaluating new technologies, and implementing those that can reduce or remove hazards.

No matter how well a farmer manages his or her grain bin, there will be times when the bin gets clogged. The first step in safety is to plan ahead, he said. That might include installing a plug buster or even simple bars to break up any clogs. If one has a bin that gets clogged and has not taken any precautions, there are inexpensive options, he said.

Issa is studying the use of compressed air to break up grain clumps. To use that tool, he suggests removing the auger from the flighting and replacing it with a 1-inch steel pipe to insert high-pressure compressed air to break clumps.

“It’s not a perfect solution. You may have to do it multiple times, but it will break the clumps that block your auger. We tried it with a farmer at his grain bin,” Issa said, noting that it took almost twice as long but was effective.

“It is a quick and easy – in relative terms – option for farmers," Issa said.

However, he cautions that compressed air also can be dangerous. Wear safety equipment, including an N95 or higher mask; keep the nozzle away from the handler; and be aware of any sparks. The pipe could get hot, so users should wear gloves.

Using a grain vacuum is another solution, but again, farmers must be careful and do it from outside the bin. It takes two people to do it safely. It’s more doable when a person can open the side door. Gucker, a nonvoting member of the Illinois Farm Bureau board of directors and president of the Illinois Extension Agricultural Association who reports on Extension activities across the state and new research at the U of I, cautions farmers to remember that the grain vac is much more powerful than a shop or home vacuum and is more difficult to handle.

Another important part of prevention is monitoring grain quality.

“Treat it like a savings account – check on it,” Gucker said.

Check grain temperatures monthly. Some people have warning systems to alert them to declining grain quality, he said.

Monitoring is essential, as poorer grain clogs more frequently. If it’s really bad, hire an external company to safely unload it, Issa said.

“Grain will get clogged; it will happen even if you are taking care of the grain very well,” Issa said.

Having a method to break grain clumps is crucial for every farmer to consider, he added.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.