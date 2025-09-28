Fritts honors Selmi’s as September 2025 Local Business Highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts (left) presents Matt Selmi with a certificate of appreciation for the family’s decades of service, community involvement, and leadership. (Photo provided by the office of State Rep. Brad Fritts)

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recognized Selmi’s of Rock Falls as his September 2025 Local Business Highlight.

Selmi’s is a family-owned farm, apple orchard and greenhouse that has served the region for four generations. Fritts met with fourth-generation owner Matt Selmi and presented him with a certificate of appreciation for the family’s decades of service, community involvement and leadership.

“Selmi’s has been a household name in our region for generations,” Fritts said. “Under Matt’s leadership, they’ve carried forward their family’s legacy of growth, philanthropy and strong community ties. From supporting local schools to donating goods and services for fundraisers, they show what it means to be deeply rooted in the community.”

The Selmi family business has grown into a regional staple. Matt Selmi continues to expand its impact by hosting school groups, including the CEO program and students from Newman Central Catholic High School. The farm also regularly holds benefits and fundraisers to support local causes.

“What really stands out about Selmi’s is their generosity and willingness to give back,” Fritts said. “Whether it’s supporting schools, hosting students or lending a hand through fundraisers, they work hard to make our community stronger.”

Selmi’s is located at 1206 Dixon Ave. in Rock Falls. For more information, visit selmi.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit repfritts.com and select the Local Business Highlight submission form under “Resources.”