Lou Oswald to perform at Volunteer Millers program Oct. 6 in Fulton

Lou Oswald is to perform at the next Miller Program at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6 at the Windmill Cultural Center in downtown Fulton. (Photo provided by Jude Holesinger)

Lou Oswald will perform “Songs from Your Past, Present, & Future: Guitar, Harmonica & Vocals” at the next Miller program.

The event is at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, at the Windmill Cultural Center, which is located at 111 10th Ave., across the street from Fulton’s windmill at the corner of 10th Avenue and First Street in downtown Fulton.

Lou Oswald is from Dubuque, Iowa, and he not only performs music, but he is also a marathon runner. He has been performing with his guitar and harmonica for more than 40 years. His hobby began as strumming his way through college, but it has now turned into fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As a St. Jude Hero, he will be running 26.2 miles through downtown Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 12. It will be his 40th full marathon and his 15th consecutive race registration in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. His music captures the energy and commitment he has for life, hope, and the belief that we can accomplish anything if we listen to others along the way and always “finish strong”.

The night at the Windmill Cultural Center will combine country, rock, a few songs from the 1950s, and a lot of songs that many will remember from the past. He is currently writing a book on the importance of poetry, rhythm and Haiku.

The event is free and open to the public. The facility is handicap accessible. Refreshments will be served following the program. If you have questions, call 563-249-6115.