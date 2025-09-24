Dixon’s OSF Saint Katharine hosting free flu shot clinics in October

OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon is offering free flu shots at multiple locations and times throughout October. (Photo provided by OSF St. Katharine)

OSF Saint Katharine is offering free flu shots at multiple locations and times throughout October.

Thanks to support from the OSF Foundation, flu shots will be available at no cost for people who are 9 and older. The annual drive-thru flu shot clinics will return Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 15, allowing community members to receive their vaccination without leaving their vehicles.

Clinics will be held in the OSF Saint Katharine circle drive from 8 to 10 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m. on both dates.

In addition to the drive-thru clinics, OSF Saint Katharine also will host a flu shot booth at the Discover Dixon Scarecrow Fest on Saturday, Oct. 18. The booth will be located near Town Square Centre, and flu shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“As health care providers, we understand the increasing uncertainty with vaccines over the last several months. However, we see the effectiveness of influenza vaccines and how they help reduce hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Emilee Bocker of OSF Saint Katharine said. “The influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Last year, over 27,000 deaths were attributed directly to influenza, and hospitalizations exceeded 500,000. Help us protect you and those around you by getting your influenza vaccine.”

While flu shots are free, high-dose flu vaccines will not be offered at these clinics. Individuals who are interested in receiving the high-dose vaccine, typically recommended for those 65 and older, are encouraged to speak with their primary care provider about availability and options.