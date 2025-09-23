Shaw Local

Whiteside County property transfers for Sept. 15-19, 2025

Warranty deeds

William Michael Cunningham Geerts and Carrie Ann Geerts to Ashley Kent and Marshall Kent, 301 Ash Ave., Morrison, $87,000.

Jen E Altfillisch to Charles H Norton, 709 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $159,000.

Fth Holdings Llc to State Of Illinois DOT, 401 6th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Ruth Netrefa to Josephine Smith and Kent Smith, 706 E. 4th St., Sterling, $45,000.

River Citys Rentals Llc to Farmers National Bank, trustee, Robert B Vos Trust, Bernard Vos Trust and Dorothy M Vos Trust, 5 N. 8th St., Fulton, $175,000.

Frank Mccue & Sons Land Llc Series A to Mccue Brothers Llc Series A, 23480 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Mccue Brothers Llc Series A to Frank Mccue & Sons Land Llc Series A, 23480 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Vidal Lopez Ruiz to Tyson Hall, 1014 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $151,000.

Jc King Family Llc to Eric C Nelson, 22377, 22387 and 22395 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Rimantas V Marciulionis and Vyto Karalius estate to Janice Calsyn, 1504 24th Place, Sterling, $141,000.

Vibrant Credit Union to Mark Sisson Properties Llc Series 4, 1501 E. 24th Place, Sterling, $83,000.

City Of Sterling to Kurt And Brian Properties Llc, 610 15th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Victoria Insley estate, Mike T Insley, Charles G Insley, Brian Insley, Michelle D Hanson, Sueelva J Insley, estate, Gerald K Insley estate, and Sue J Insley estate to Robert Insley and Ashley Insley, 2207 Steven St., Rock Falls, $160,000.

Eugene Weigant to David F Strable and Sally E Strable, 406 Ash Ave., Morrison, $239,000.

Vernon Adolph III, Jacqulin S Adolph and Jeffrey T Adolph to Brock Matthew Swalve and Ashley Marie Swalve, 20640 Dean Road, Chadwick, $212,000.

Barbara L Reiley to Shay L Franks, 424 Meadow Lark Lane, Rock Falls, $190,000.

Larry L Oostenryk and Patricia A Oostenryk to Kevin C Hamstra and Jill R Hamstra, one parcel on Benson Road, Erie: 07-31-400-004, $710,000.

Christa Hicks to David Barnum and Nancy Barnum, 1315 12th Ave., Sterling, $52,500.

Conkling Real Estate Management Inc to Edward W Plocinski, 200 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Justin E Swift to Mevlut Terkin, 608 2nd Ave., Sterling, $66,000.

Zachary Vandendooren to Beatriz Lopez Islas, 7180 Smit Road, Erie, $110,000.

Andrew Mckenna to Joshua J Leif, 22340 Blue Goose Road, Chadwick, $130,000.

Zachary David Dixon and Weston R Dixon to Stephani R Rizo, 613 N Orange St., Morrison, $321,000.

Roger E Scudder and Tim L Scudder to Drew N Pape and Kaitlyn A Marquez, 204 Elm St., Morrison, $140,000.

Tara Read, Bradley Bowen and Terrell Bowen estate to Thomas S Myers, 304 9th Ave. North, Albany, $159,900.

Almon M Sheldon to Oak Ridge Farms III Llc, 5851 Ridgeview Road, Erie, $128,000.

Betty J Voss estate to Sharon Boyles, 516 W. South St., Morrison, $130,000.

Bret Bielema to Frank A Hosticka and Kristina M Hosticka, 506 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $235,000.

Tommie A Houzenga to Terry J Beswick, 4820 Holly Road, Fulton, $20,000.

Fannie Mae, also known as the Federal National Mortgage Association, to Dave Snow and Lori Snow, 401 S. Hall St., Morrison, $2,009.

Dale O Nunemaker, Dale Owen Nunemaker Trust and Dale O Nunemaker, trustee, to Carol J Shank, two parcels on Holly Road, Sterling: 11-02-400-003 and 11-02-400-007, $267,973.

Fannie Mae, also known as the Federal National Mortgage Association, to James Cronin, 111 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $105,000.

Quit claim deeds

Marvin E Loy and Cathy L Loy to Marvin E Loy and Cathy L. Loy, 1401 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $0.

Rosa M Velasquez to Rosa M Velasquez and Antonio V Velasquez, 213 Avenue E, Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Courtney Felt to Carrington Mortgage, 2209 15th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Racheal Bergeron and Peter Herch to Ascentra Credit Union, 12465 Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $0.

Flora Irene Olds estate to Mckinzie P Battles, 215 Emmons Ave., Rock Falls, $105,000.

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Joshua Mothershed to New American Funding Llc, 203 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Allen Schmitt, trustee, and Alice Schmitt Family Trust to Allen Schmitt, 1730 Freeport Road, Sterling and 1732 Freeport Road, Sterling, $0.

Andrea M Velazquez, trustee, and Velazquez Family Trust to Glenn Thielen, 1501 Third Ave., Sterling, $13,000.

