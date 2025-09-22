Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Addison Miller

Rock Falls’ Addison Miller works against LaSalle-Peru’s Ava Currie last season at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Addison Miller

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She posted 18 solo blocks in five matches at the Byron invite on Sept. 13 as the team went 4-1. Miller leads the Rockets with 29 solo blocks in 40 sets this season, including 53 total blocks.

Miller is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. She responded to a Q&A below.

How did you get into volleyball?

Miller: My mom had pushed me to get into volleyball in sixth grade. My whole family has played, and I always enjoyed watching the sport growing up.

What do you like about volleyball? Have you learned anything from it?

Miller: Volleyball has taught me many things like being resilient, communicating, and trusting your teammates. You’re going to make mistakes, miss serves and get blocked. But the key is learning to be able to bounce back from those moments and continue on to the next.

Is blocking a strength of the team?

Miller: Blocking is definitely a strength on our team along with our advantage in height. Getting a big block up at the net totally swings the momentum of a match, making everyone excited.

What can you say about this year’s team? What stands out?

Miller: Our team this year shows a lot of trust in each other. Each player knows their roles and trusts the others to do theirs as well. We have an amazing team bond and support each other on and off the court.

Any goals for you this season?

Miller: My goals this season is to really work hard and become the best version of myself.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Miller: My favorite athlete is Harper Murray who plays volleyball for Nebraska.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Miller: I also am on the dance team and enjoy modeling dresses!

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Miller: My favorite book is The Great Gatsby.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Miller: My favorite movie is 10 Things I Hate About You

Favorite music artist or genre?

Miller: My favorite music artist is Future

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Miller: My favorite teacher is Mrs. Atilano. She is an amazing teacher, and she teaches my favorite class which is Early Childhood Education.

Do you know what you want to do after high school?

Miller: After high school I plan on majoring in business and becoming a Real Estate Agent