Rhúomai Studio to host free ‘Autumn Awakening: A Wellness Experience’

People participate in activities at the Rhúomai Studio in downtown Dixon. The studio is hosting an open house called Autumn Awakening: A Wellness Experience on Sept. 20. (Provided By Krystal Freise (Rhúomai Studio))

Rhúomai Studio in Dixon has announced that it will host “Autumn Awakening,” a free community wellness open house aimed at fostering connection and collaboration among local businesses.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rhúomai Studio on First Street in downtown Dixon. This initiative seeks to strengthen community bonds while highlighting an array of women-operated wellness businesses.

The open house features a schedule of back-to-back 15-minute classes, maximizing engagement and enjoyment. Attendees will have the opportunity to try various wellness disciplines, including yin yoga, barre, aerial and bungee, all in one day. A dedicated 30-minute social break is scheduled from noon to 12:30 p.m., allowing community members to connect and learn more about participating vendors.

Class sign-ups will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with doors opening at 9:45 a.m. to ensure fairness. Class sizes will be limited to provide a high-quality experience for all participants, with bungee and aerial classes capped at 10 students and all other classes capped at 20.

The event also will showcase a curated selection of local women-operated wellness vendors, including:

Rituals Chiropractic

Sleek Salon

Bareskin Beauty

Rock River Flora

Dayona Farm Books

Jace and Oaks Soap Co.

The day will conclude with a giveaway basket drawing and door prizes at 2 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/rhuomaistudio for questions and live updates on class openings.