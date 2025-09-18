Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Rhúomai Studio to host free ‘Autumn Awakening: A Wellness Experience’

Event is a free community wellness open house focused on connection and local businesses

People participate in activities at the Rhúomai Studio in downtown Dixon. The studio is hosting an open house called Autumn Awakening: A Wellness Experience on Sept. 20.

People participate in activities at the Rhúomai Studio in downtown Dixon. The studio is hosting an open house called Autumn Awakening: A Wellness Experience on Sept. 20. (Provided By Krystal Freise (Rhúomai Studio))

By Shaw Local News Network

Rhúomai Studio in Dixon has announced that it will host “Autumn Awakening,” a free community wellness open house aimed at fostering connection and collaboration among local businesses.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rhúomai Studio on First Street in downtown Dixon. This initiative seeks to strengthen community bonds while highlighting an array of women-operated wellness businesses.

The open house features a schedule of back-to-back 15-minute classes, maximizing engagement and enjoyment. Attendees will have the opportunity to try various wellness disciplines, including yin yoga, barre, aerial and bungee, all in one day. A dedicated 30-minute social break is scheduled from noon to 12:30 p.m., allowing community members to connect and learn more about participating vendors.

Class sign-ups will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with doors opening at 9:45 a.m. to ensure fairness. Class sizes will be limited to provide a high-quality experience for all participants, with bungee and aerial classes capped at 10 students and all other classes capped at 20.

The event also will showcase a curated selection of local women-operated wellness vendors, including:

  • Rituals Chiropractic
  • Sleek Salon
  • Bareskin Beauty
  • Rock River Flora
  • Dayona Farm Books
  • Jace and Oaks Soap Co.

The day will conclude with a giveaway basket drawing and door prizes at 2 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/rhuomaistudio for questions and live updates on class openings.

DixonSauk ValleyHealingHealthBusinessEyes on EnterpriseSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois