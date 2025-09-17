YWCA of the Sauk Valley staff, board selected to be grand marshals of 72nd annual Fiesta Day Parade

The YWCA of the Sauk Valley staff and board of directors will be the grand marshals of the annual Fiesta Day Parade, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced.

The The 72nd annual Fiesta Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, in Rock Falls and end at the Sterling Marketplace. All are encouraged to attend and celebrate Hispanic culture in the Sauk Valley.

According to a news release from the SVACC, the YWCA has been a cornerstone of the Sauk Valley community for decades, providing essential programs and services that empower individuals, promote equity, and strengthen families. The Board of Directors plays a vital role in guiding the organization’s mission, ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of the community, according to the release.

Equally important are the dedicated staff members of the YWCA, who carry out this mission each day with compassion, professionalism, and a deep commitment to serving others. From developing programs and providing direct support, to advocating for justice, the staff’s efforts bring the board’s vision to life and make a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families.

Together, the board and staff form a powerful team. Their leadership, collaboration, and shared passion sustain and expand life-changing work across the Sauk Valley. Through initiatives that serve Hispanic residents and people of all backgrounds, the YWCA offers support for survivors of domestic violence, educational programs, advocacy for equity, and opportunities that foster leadership and access, according to the release.

Numerous grand marshal applications were accepted for the Fiesta Day parade. Community members were invited to submit nominations to the SVACC Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, which then voted on all nominations.

A celebration will take place after the parade at Sterling Marketplace from 3-6 p.m., featuring live music, dancers, bounce houses and more.

For information on the parade, including lineup and route map, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/fiesta-day-parade/ or call 815-625-2400.