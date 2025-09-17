Bison, birds and prairie adventures await at Nachusa Grasslands Fall Festival

A group of visitors head out to view the bison Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Nachusa Grasslands. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Nature Conservancy’s Nachusa Grasslands Preserve – home to a herd of more than 100 bison roaming 1,500 acres as well as a host of other uncommon plants and animals – will hold its annual Fall Festival on Sept. 20 offering unique opportunities not typically available to the public.

“The Fall Festival is our way of inviting the community to step into the heart of an Illinois tallgrass prairie, experience the potential thrill of seeing bison and discover the incredible wildlife and landscapes we work to protect,” Nachusa Grasslands Director Bill Kleiman said. “It’s a day to celebrate nature, learn from our stewards and make memories with family and friends.”

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the preserve, which is located three miles northwest of Franklin Grove, at 2075 Lowden Road.

The day’s activities include wagon rides through the prairie to look for bison, guided exploration hikes at the Visitor Center and 12 steward-guided tours throughout the preserve that feature scenic photo locations, autumn wildflowers, preserve hideaways, native wildlife, sandstone rock formations and more. Additional attractions include a Discovery Tent, face painting and the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education Live Birds of Prey.

“Whether you come for the bison, the wildflowers or the chance to simply slow down and explore, you’ll leave with a deeper connection to the land and an appreciation for why it’s worth protecting,” Kleiman said of the preserve that was recently featured on national and Chicago-area TV news programs.

This event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free, but parking is $5. Shuttle service also will be available. Headons Fine Meat food truck will be on site with food and beverages for purchase with options for vegetarians, vegans and omnivores.

To learn about the festival, visit nature.org/events, where one can link to the most up-to-date event information from Friends of Nachusa Grasslands. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy, visit nature.org/illinois.