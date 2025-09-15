Recycling collection event set for Sept. 27 in Mount Carroll

The Jo-Carroll Solid Waste Agency will hold a recycling collection event for northwest Illinois residents and businesses from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Carroll County Highway Department, 10735 Mill Road, Mount Carroll.

Items accepted for recycling include radios, mice, cables, metal shelving, VCRs, cell phones, computer towers, lawn and garden tractors, printers, DVD players, metal furniture, copiers, metal cabinets, keyboards, phones, swing sets, bicycles, hair dryers, toasters, lawn mowers, small saws, vacuums, outdoor grills, drills, coffee makers, holiday lights, and unwanted prescription medications. Sharps will not be accepted.

Tires on rims and car and standard light truck tires will be accepted. A recycling and transfer fee costs $10 per tire. ATV, lawn mower and small tires also will be accepted for $10.

Curbside household recycling is available. A single stream recycling dumpster will be provided for $10 per household. Items accepted for drop off include consumer glass bottles and jars, consumer plastics and metal cans, cardboard, magazines, junk mail, and newspapers. Paper shredding will not be available. Paint and household hazardous waste items also will not be accepted.

Small batteries and rechargeable and power unit batteries can be recycled for $1 per pound. Batteries will be weighed to determine the recycling fee. Lead-acid batteries also can be recycled. Compact and fluorescent lights will be accepted for $1 for bulbs under four feet and $2 for large bulbs.

Electronics with screen will be collected for a fee. Accepted items include televisions, computer monitors and screens, and laptops. Large household appliances such as air conditioners, microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and stoves will be accepted for $10.

For more information, call 815-718-0238 or email mwmaidak@gmail.com.