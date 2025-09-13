Bear down, Sauk Valley: New Chicago Bears fan club launches at Sterling’s X-Golf

Chicago Bears fans in the Sauk Valley now have another reason to be excited — a new fan club where the only thing going back in the trade bin is last week’s raffle ticket.

Bears Army Sauk Valley is a new Chicago Bears fan club for those who want to watch games together and earn perks along the way. Members can collect limited-edition patches, climb the Bears Army ladder for new titles and earn end-of-season rewards. Each game also features 50/50 raffles and squares, with half the proceeds benefiting the Dragon Fire Children’s Theater.

Games are hosted by Darren Mangler at X-Golf Sauk Valley, a sports bar and indoor golf venue at 13464 Galt Road in Sterling. Fans can watch the game on X-Golf’s large projection screen while enjoying its full-service bar and kitchen.

If the game gets to be too much to bear, fans can take a swing at one of five high-tech simulators that lets players experience famous golf courses from around the world or try their luck on the slot machines — all while building new friendships with other Chicago fans.

Mangler, who launched a similar Bears fan club while living in Los Angeles, said the club gives fans more to cheer for even if the Bears are struggling on the field.

Members earn physical patches for attending games, and the club uses a military-style ranking system to reward loyalty. Attending games, spending a minimum amount on drinks or food, and participating in events allows members to advance through levels, from private to sergeant and beyond.

Special events, such as high-profile games against rivals like the Green Bay Packers, will include bonus patches or other surprises. At the end of the season, members who have attended all games can qualify for a free party bus trip to Soldier Field, including tickets to the Detroit-Bears season finale.

“After every touchdown, we’re going to sing the Chicago Bears fight song, Bear Down, Chicago Bears,” Mangler said. “I’m going to put the lyrics on a big whiteboard, but by the end of the season, I bet everyone in the Bears Army will know the words by heart.”

Mangler said seating at X-Golf is initially limited in the main room, with overflow seating in a secondary area. He said there will also be rotating food specials and drink promotions during games, creating a dedicated social space for local fans.

“We’ve got Bears fans here, and I know there’s a community ready to come together,” Mangler said.

The club’s first viewing party is Sunday, Sept. 14, with doors opening at 11:15 a.m. For more information, visit the Bears Army Sauk Valley Facebook page.