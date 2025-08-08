Sterling sports bar swings big with hi-tech golf, food and the Bears; also plans to create outdoor auditorium

A sleek space filled with the sounds of laughter, clinking glasses and the solid thwack of a perfect swing is quietly transforming a stretch of Sterling’s Galt Road into a popular social destination.

X-Golf Sauk Valley at 13464 Galt Road is a sports bar and indoor golf venue featuring five high-tech simulators that let players experience famous golf courses from around the world in a climate-controlled setting, year-round. It also features a full-service bar and kitchen, a small slots area, and hosts seasonal leagues, making it a popular attraction for both serious golfers and casual visitors.

For players wanting to fine tune their game, certified golf professional and co-owner Heath Warner provides private lessons and custom club fittings.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Adyson Miller, 11, of Milledgeville putts at X-Golf Sauk Valley Thursday, August 7, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

For those craving competition, the X-Golf franchise hosts events such as the free X-Cup indoor tournament series, where participants book simulator time to vie for prizes and even a chance to claim a national title.

X-Golf opened in December 2022 after local entrepreneurs Josh Wellman and Heath Warner discovered the concept during outings in the Chicago suburbs, with M5 Property Holdings owner Rocky McGowan joining the partnership at a later date.

But X-Golf’s entertainment liaison, Darren Mangler, said the venue is teeing up to offer more than golf. He said the owners plan to use the large parcel of land next to the building to create an outdoor auditorium that can be customized to host different events, such as live music, wrestling events and other performances.

“We also do karaoke on Fridays with the lyrics on the big screen,” Mangler said. “We’re also going to be showing the Chicago Bears games on the big screen. We’re going to have drink and food specials, and then I’ll host it so that we can all scream at the Bears games together and sing the Bear Down, Chicago Bears fight song when they score.”

Interim General Manager Autumn Halvorsen said customers can book hourly tee times for $35, with no limit on the number of players, either online or by phone. The venue is also available for private and organizational events.

“This place books up fast, especially in the winter when the outdoor courses close and players begin to lose their minds,” Halvorsen joked. “We also have a double golf bay in the back that can be reserved for parties. We’ve hosted a lot of company parties and team-building events. They usually rent out the whole facility and we bring out food buffet-style.”

For more information or to reserve a golf simulator, visit xgolfsaukvalley.com or call 815-629-4653.