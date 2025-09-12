Whiteside County creates fraud referral and review process

The Whiteside County Board, in partnership with Whiteside County Recorder Kendra Kophamer Bush, is introducing a new fraud referral and review process to strengthen protections for homeowners and property owners against fraudulent real estate recordings.

On Dec. 16, the Whiteside County Board will vote on an ordinance authorizing the recorder’s fraud referral and review process and establishing fines for the unlawful clouding of title. This measure is designed to give rightful property owners stronger tools to fight back against fraud and provide residents with greater peace of mind, according to a news release.

Property fraud occurs when someone attempts to illegally take ownership of another person’s home or land by filing/recording false documents. While such cases are rare in Whiteside County, this ordinance is a proactive step to align with state statute and enhance local safeguards before problems arise.

Since 2010, the Recorder’s Office has offered residents an additional layer of protection through the Property Fraud Alert Program, a free service that notifies homeowners whenever documents are recorded under their name.

If a property owner receives an alert about a recording they do not recognize, the recommended next step is to consult an attorney to investigate on their behalf. Your home is often your biggest investment, and this ordinance adds a layer of protection to safeguard that investment, according to the release.