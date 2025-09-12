Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon remembers 9/11

2,977 flags are planted on the campus of the Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in recognition of the Young America’s Foundation Never Forget Project. Since 2003, the project has set up over 14 million flags across the nation as a tribute to the lives lost on 9/11. (Alex T. Paschal)

As part of their 9/11 Never Forget Project, the Young America’s Foundation has been planting flags across the nation since 2003. 14 million flags later, the project is still ongoing and seen firsthand at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon.

“Reagan famously said ‘Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction,’" YAF Boyhood Home Director Kyle Ferrebee said.

The group takes this quote to heart by planting one flag for every life lost, 2,977, as way to educate those too young to remember, not yet born, or those not being taught what happened on that day.