Oregon golf teams shine on senior night: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Boys golf

Oregon 180, North Boone 200: At Oregon on senior day, the Hawks and seniors Jackson Messenger and Nole Campos took the BNC win. Senior Tucker O’Brien and Landon Anderson all placed in the top seven.

Byron 168, Rock Falls 190, Stillman Valley 194: At Byron, Lucas Porter shot a 44 to lead the way for the Rockets in the Big Northern Conference match.

Princeton 170, Erie 175, Monmouth-Rosevile 214: At Princeton, Gavin Vandyke carded a 42 and Dane Ryan a 43 for the Panthers in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference match.

East Moline United 184, Sterling 188: At East Moline, Carson Leigh shot a 45 and Eli Penne a 46 to lead Sterling in the Western Big Six contest. Grant Hartman added a 47 for Sterling.

Fulton 152, Eastland 162: At Lake Carroll, Jacob Voss shot a three-under 33 and Owen Van Zuiden carded a 37 as the Steamers took the NUIC match from the Cougars. Cameron Huber shot a 38 to lead Eastland.

Girls golf

Oregon 203, North Boone 252: At Oregon, seniors Aniyah Sarver and Sarah Eckhardt shot 43 and 46, respectively, as the Hawks won on senior night in the BNC.

La Salle-Peru 195, Sterling 198: At La Salle, Deyanie Alfaro shot a 47 to lead the Golden Warriors in a nonconference match. Emily Schwingle carded a 49 for Sterling.

Rockford Lutheran 181, Eastland 233: At Lake Carroll, Jaden Brower and Kaya Vanmatre each shot a 52 to lead the Cougars in the nonconference match.

Girls volleyball

Quincy 2, Sterling 0: Quincy won 29-24, 25-15 to improve to 9-0 and 2-0 in the Big 6. Kasey Weeks led Sterling (6-5, 0-2) with five kills and Nia Harris had four.

Eastland 2, Fulton 1: At Lanark, Trixie Carroll had 18 kills as Eastland took the three-game match 25-15, 19-25, 25-18 over the Steamers in a Northwest Upstate Illini match. Keara Kaus had 31 assists to lead the Cougars (2-2, 1-1). Kerby German had 17 kills to lead Fulton (2-3, 1-1).

Bureau Valley 2, Biggsville West Central 0: At Biggsville, Brynley Doty had six kills as the Storm cruised by the Heat, 25-19, 25-19. Libby Endress had a pair of kills and five service points for BV (4-8).

Pearl City 2, Forreston 0: Forreston fell 25-23, 25-22.

Polo 2, Warren 0: Polo won 25-21, 25-9 as Reese Mekeel and Cam Jones (nine assists) each had five kills. Grace Miatke had four aces and four digs.

Girls tennis

Dixon 3, Washington 2: At Dixon, Brooklyn Arjes won at No. 1 singles to lead the Duchesses to their seventh win of the season against just one loss. Joely Ortgieson won at No. 2 singles, and Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustpha won at No. 1 doubles for Dixon.