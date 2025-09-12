Shaw Local

Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces results of Labor Day safety campaign

No DUIs, 2 seat belt, 3 distracted driving, 5 moving violations and 24 warnings made

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Emblem of the Lee County Sheriff's Office (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County sheriff’s deputies concluded their traffic enforcement effort over Labor Day weekend, resulting in zero arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, two seat belt citations were issued, with one occurring during nighttime hours.

Other citations and arrests included three distracted driving citations, one driving while license revoked, five other moving violation citations and 24 warnings.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped to make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of impaired driving – ‘It’s Not a Game,’” Sheriff Clay Whelan said.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaign.

This effort was part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

