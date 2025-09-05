Sweetser announces bid for state representative in 73rd District

Oliver Sweetser of Lyndon has officially announced his candidacy for Illinois state representative in the 73rd District.

The 73rd District includes parts of Bureau, Marshall, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark and Whiteside counties in west central Illinois and is represented by state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

Sweetser, who will run as a Democrat, said his platform includes a range of reforms aimed at improving the everyday quality of life for working families, adding that his policies “are party agnostic as they should be.”

Among his top priorities are changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act to ensure workers receive a guaranteed day off every seven days, not just within a calendar week. He also supports a minimum of six months of paid maternity and paternity leave, and increased paid vacation time for Illinois workers.

On infrastructure, Sweetser pointed to Illinois’ historical role as a rail hub and called for investment in comprehensive public transportation systems.

“Illinois was built on the train,” Sweetser said. “It is ridiculous that Florida is ahead of us in that aspect.”

He also advocates for rezoning efforts to support multifamily housing development, citing the rising cost of housing and the need for more affordable options. Sweetser proposes cracking down on real estate speculation and implementing net worth taxes to ensure high-wealth individuals pay what he sees as their fair share.

“Housing and land should be used by those that need it,” Sweetser said. “One ought not be able to hold these things above the market as an investment.”

Sweetser argues that revenue generated from progressive taxation could be used to better fund schools, provide free meals for all students, support public services and make Illinois “one of the sought-after places to live.”

Tying his vision to the core American ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, Sweetser said he believes public policy should support a society where people can build families, live freely and enjoy meaningful time with loved ones.

“We can lead long and enjoyable lives,” Sweetser said. “Isn’t that all we wish for?”

The primary election will be March 17, 2026, with the general election to follow on Nov 3.