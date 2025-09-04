2-vehicle crash in rural Fulton results in multiple injuries: Sheriff

A two-vehicle crash in rural Fulton on Wednesday entrapped five people and sent them to hospitals for treatment.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Plain and Sand roads in rural Fulton.

Emergency crews found five occupants trapped in the vehicles, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said. Fire and EMS personnel worked to extricate the individuals, who were taken to MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa, for treatment.

Booker said the preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Explorer driven by a Savanna woman was traveling north on Sand Road when she drove into the intersection and collided with a truck driven by a man from Clinton, Wisconsin.

The medical conditions of those injured were not released.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Erie Police Department, Morrison Fire and EMS, Fulton Fire and EMS, Albany Fire and EMS, and Cordova Fire Department.