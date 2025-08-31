Float, feast and disconnect: Dixon Park District plans canoe and cookout event

The Dixon Park District is inviting residents to enjoy a day of food, fun and paddling on the Rock River this September.

The Paddle & Feast Canoe & Kayak Adventure launches Saturday, Sept. 13, and will take up to 25 participants on a scenic, three-hour trip from Grand Detour to Lowell Park in Dixon. After the river journey, participants can refuel with a cookout featuring hamburgers and brats.

Guests must arrive at the Lowell Park boat dock by 8:20 a.m. for the shuttle ride to the Grand Detour canoe launch.

The event is open to individuals ages 12 and older, costs $10 per person and includes food and use of the canoes. Guests may bring their own kayaks, but will need to transport them to the launch site.

The excursion will be led by Ruth Edwards Nature Center Recreation Coordinator Ryan Jandrey.

“Even if you’ve never paddled a canoe, we’ll be heading downstream, so you could almost just float along if you wanted,” Jandrey said. “You might want to bring some water, sunscreen, a hat and some sunglasses. I suggest wearing water shoes, because when you launch, you might have to get into the water a little bit. I know that’s what I’ll be wearing.”

An outdoor enthusiast by nature, Jandrey has been taking solo expeditions to state parks and other remote regions for years, often trekking into the wilderness and up mountains with nothing but a backpack, basic gear and a desire to unplug and connect with nature.

“Now more than ever, we need something like this in the area, something to kind of untie from technology for a while,” Jandrey said. “A lot of people just don’t know where to start, aside from going into nature for a walk, which is great, but getting involved with others in the community is a great way to experience the outdoors and meet new people.”

Jandrey will be working with the park district to plan similar events in the future, including trips to state and local parks.

“We might be combining things like hiking, snowshoeing, photography, things like that,” Jandrey said. “I’ll be doing a wide range of things that will all have the theme of adventure at the heart of it.”

For more information or to register for the trip, visit dixonil.myrec.com or call 815-284-3306.