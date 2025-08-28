Sterling girls swimming beats Morrison: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Milledgeville 2, Forreston 0: The Missiles topped the Cardinals 25-19, 25-21 to improve to 2-0. Kendra Kingsby led the team with 10 kills, Kennedy Livengood (seven digs) added six and Claire Ottens had five. Hailee Vogt had six kills and Bree Schneiderman had five for Forreston.

Sterling 2, Annawan 1: Warriors won 25-23, 24-26, 25-21 to grab their first win of the season.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 1: Kaltrina Lecaj led the Rockets with 12 kills and two aces in a 27-25, 16-25, 25-14 loss. Miley Bickett added 20 assists and 14 digs.

Girls swimming

Sterling 96, Morrison 38: The Warriors opened the season with a win at home as they won every event. Chloe Clark won the 200 IM, 100 backstroke and swam on two relay wins. Hazel Pham also swam on two relay wins, the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Emma VanHorn won the 500 free, 200 free and swam on two relay wins.

Boys golf

Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 180, West Carroll 244: LW/PC’s Luke Madigan (43) and Grady Winter (44) took first and second in the dual. Thomas Krontz led WC with a 50 and Wolf Hollow.

Girls golf

Sterling 212, Rockridge 224: Toni Martinez shot a 47 to earn medalist for Sterling, and Emily Schwingle (50) was second.

Byron 184, Dixon 195: Byron’s Alayna Brant shot a 39 to earn medalist at Prairie View. Rachel Drew and Zoey Williams each shot a 46 for Dixon.

Riley Runions leads West Carroll: Runions shot a 54 and Grace Bruening shot a 72 against Lena-Winslow/Pearl City. The Thunder had just two golfers competing and LW/PC had three.