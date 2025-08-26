13th annual Taste of Fiesta set for Sept. 13 at Rock Falls’ RB&W District Park

Christian David Contreras Jane works in the Lulus Roasted Corn Tent on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Taste of Fiesta in Rock Falls. (Leah Kalina)

A day of food, fun and music returns to Rock Falls’ RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., as the 13th annual Taste of Fiesta kicks off Saturday, Sept. 13.

From noon to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy free live music, explore craft vendors, and sample fare from food trucks and local favorites including Brito’s Grill, Mendoza Tacos, El Vaquero, and more – all while watching the crowning of the 2024 Fiesta King, Queen, Princess, Don and Doña.

Folkloric dancers Ay! Jalisco will perform, along with live music by Grupo Estilo Versatil, Grupo Espejismo and DJ Pelon.

Kids can visit animals at the Friendly Farm petting zoo, while artist Victor Montañez and others will be onsite painting and sharing their work. Barbers from Ben’s Phresh Kutz will also be giving haircuts.

The Taste of Fiesta Committee will present this year’s Fiesta King and Queen each with a $1,000 scholarship and the Fiesta Princess will receive a $500 scholarship.

Treasurer Nora Rodriguez said the winners’ names are not being released ahead of the event this year.

“We’re so excited to see everyone this year,” Rodriguez said.