Dixon School Board OKs hiring, resignations, coaches

Dixon Public Schools logo

By Shaw Local News Network

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 20, approved new hires, resignations and coaching positions. They include:

New hires

  • Matthew Payne, crossing guard at Jefferson School
  • Elizabeth Ratliff, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School
  • Carissa Snelling, lunchroom attendant at Madison School

Change of status

  • Megan Bus, from dean of students to assistant principal at Washington School

Resignations

  • Kendall Fassler, paraprofessional at Washington School
  • Nicole Huys, paraprofessional at Washington School

Dismissals

  • Robert Collins, custodian at Dempsey Day School
  • Carrie Goldie, paraprofessional at Washington School

Dixon High School coaches/activities

  • Laiff Jacobson, assistant football
  • Tyler Matteson, assistant football
  • Brad Winterland, assistant football
  • Brandon Woodward, assistant football
  • Kyle Lawrence, assistant football
  • Luke Ravlin, assistant football
  • Cameron Yeater, assistant football
  • Matt Coffey, assistant football
  • Cole Ruckman, assistant golf
  • Rick Kent, assistant girls tennis
  • Steve Carlson, assistant volleyball
  • Alyssa Kruger, assistant volleyball
  • Emily Bay, assistant volleyball
  • Ashley Almquist, marching band assistant
  • Ben Lightner, fall play director
  • Grace Wadsworth, assistant fall play director
  • Terry Fuger, lighting and sound
  • Jacob Fane, assistant boys soccer
  • Zack Heitz, head fall strength coach
  • Brandon Woodward, class officers
  • Dan Crawford, class officers
  • Jessica Anderson, math team
  • Michelle Bally, Dixini yearbook
  • Michelle Bally, Dixonian newspaper
  • Aaron Eddy, student council
  • Mercedes Maglio, band, non-musical
  • Abby Risner, vocal, non-musical

Reagan Middle School coaches/activities

  • Cassie Buhlig, volleyball
  • Serena Venier, volleyball
  • Kolten Dorty, volleyball
  • Don Randick, volleyball
  • Evan Thorpe, cross country
  • Maggie Love, assistant cross country
  • Brigitte Becker, RMS Student Council
  • Brigitte Becker, RMS newspaper
  • Sarah Wilson, RMS yearbook
  • Ashley Almquist, RMS musical/choral
  • Ashley Almquist, RMS band
  • Chris Hansen, Elementary band

Volunteer coaches

  • Jana Halfacre, assistant DHS Cheer
  • Damon Bautista, assistant RMS/DHS boys cross country
  • Aiden Johnson, assistant DHS boys cross country
  • Evan Thorpe, assistant DHS boys cross country
