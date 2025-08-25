Dixon School Board OKs hiring, resignations, coaches

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 20, approved new hires, resignations and coaching positions. They include:

New hires

Matthew Payne, crossing guard at Jefferson School

Elizabeth Ratliff, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School

Carissa Snelling, lunchroom attendant at Madison School

Change of status

Megan Bus, from dean of students to assistant principal at Washington School

Resignations

Kendall Fassler, paraprofessional at Washington School

Nicole Huys, paraprofessional at Washington School

Dismissals

Robert Collins, custodian at Dempsey Day School

Carrie Goldie, paraprofessional at Washington School

Dixon High School coaches/activities

Laiff Jacobson, assistant football

Tyler Matteson, assistant football

Brad Winterland, assistant football

Brandon Woodward, assistant football

Kyle Lawrence, assistant football

Luke Ravlin, assistant football

Cameron Yeater, assistant football

Matt Coffey, assistant football

Cole Ruckman, assistant golf

Rick Kent, assistant girls tennis

Steve Carlson, assistant volleyball

Alyssa Kruger, assistant volleyball

Emily Bay, assistant volleyball

Ashley Almquist, marching band assistant

Ben Lightner, fall play director

Grace Wadsworth, assistant fall play director

Terry Fuger, lighting and sound

Jacob Fane, assistant boys soccer

Zack Heitz, head fall strength coach

Brandon Woodward, class officers

Dan Crawford, class officers

Jessica Anderson, math team

Michelle Bally, Dixini yearbook

Michelle Bally, Dixonian newspaper

Aaron Eddy, student council

Mercedes Maglio, band, non-musical

Abby Risner, vocal, non-musical

Reagan Middle School coaches/activities

Cassie Buhlig, volleyball

Serena Venier, volleyball

Kolten Dorty, volleyball

Don Randick, volleyball

Evan Thorpe, cross country

Maggie Love, assistant cross country

Brigitte Becker, RMS Student Council

Brigitte Becker, RMS newspaper

Sarah Wilson, RMS yearbook

Ashley Almquist, RMS musical/choral

Ashley Almquist, RMS band

Chris Hansen, Elementary band

Volunteer coaches