Dixon School Board OKs hiring, resignations, coaches

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 20, approved new hires, resignations and coaching positions. They include:
New hires
- Matthew Payne, crossing guard at Jefferson School
- Elizabeth Ratliff, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School
- Carissa Snelling, lunchroom attendant at Madison School
Change of status
- Megan Bus, from dean of students to assistant principal at Washington School
Resignations
- Kendall Fassler, paraprofessional at Washington School
- Nicole Huys, paraprofessional at Washington School
Dismissals
- Robert Collins, custodian at Dempsey Day School
- Carrie Goldie, paraprofessional at Washington School
Dixon High School coaches/activities
- Laiff Jacobson, assistant football
- Tyler Matteson, assistant football
- Brad Winterland, assistant football
- Brandon Woodward, assistant football
- Kyle Lawrence, assistant football
- Luke Ravlin, assistant football
- Cameron Yeater, assistant football
- Matt Coffey, assistant football
- Cole Ruckman, assistant golf
- Rick Kent, assistant girls tennis
- Steve Carlson, assistant volleyball
- Alyssa Kruger, assistant volleyball
- Emily Bay, assistant volleyball
- Ashley Almquist, marching band assistant
- Ben Lightner, fall play director
- Grace Wadsworth, assistant fall play director
- Terry Fuger, lighting and sound
- Jacob Fane, assistant boys soccer
- Zack Heitz, head fall strength coach
- Brandon Woodward, class officers
- Dan Crawford, class officers
- Jessica Anderson, math team
- Michelle Bally, Dixini yearbook
- Michelle Bally, Dixonian newspaper
- Aaron Eddy, student council
- Mercedes Maglio, band, non-musical
- Abby Risner, vocal, non-musical
Reagan Middle School coaches/activities
- Cassie Buhlig, volleyball
- Serena Venier, volleyball
- Kolten Dorty, volleyball
- Don Randick, volleyball
- Evan Thorpe, cross country
- Maggie Love, assistant cross country
- Brigitte Becker, RMS Student Council
- Brigitte Becker, RMS newspaper
- Sarah Wilson, RMS yearbook
- Ashley Almquist, RMS musical/choral
- Ashley Almquist, RMS band
- Chris Hansen, Elementary band
Volunteer coaches
- Jana Halfacre, assistant DHS Cheer
- Damon Bautista, assistant RMS/DHS boys cross country
- Aiden Johnson, assistant DHS boys cross country
- Evan Thorpe, assistant DHS boys cross country