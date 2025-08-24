Rep. Fritts to host free job fair Sept. 18

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a free upcoming job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.
The event will be at Dillon Mall at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois 2 in Dixon.
“I encourage all interested job seekers to join us for this free job fair,” Fritts said. “This event allows us to connect employers with constituents in need of work, which is a win-win for everyone involved.”
Employers include:
- Central Management Services (Recruitment and Career Counseling)
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Human Services
- Department of Public Health
- Department of Transportation
- Department of Revenue
- Employment Security
- Health & Family Services
- Illinois Emergency Management Services
- Illinois Secretary of State
- Illinois State Police
Prospective employees are encouraged to dress to impress and bring lots of resumes.
For more information about the event, contact Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690.