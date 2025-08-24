Rep. Fritts to host free job fair Sept. 18

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a free upcoming job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.

The event will be at Dillon Mall at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois 2 in Dixon.

“I encourage all interested job seekers to join us for this free job fair,” Fritts said. “This event allows us to connect employers with constituents in need of work, which is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Employers include:

Central Management Services (Recruitment and Career Counseling)

Department of Agriculture

Department of Corrections

Department of Human Services

Department of Public Health

Department of Transportation

Department of Revenue

Employment Security

Health & Family Services

Illinois Emergency Management Services

Illinois Secretary of State

Illinois State Police

Prospective employees are encouraged to dress to impress and bring lots of resumes.

For more information about the event, contact Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690.