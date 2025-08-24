Sauk Valley

Rep. Fritts to host free job fair Sept. 18

By Shaw Local News Network

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a free upcoming job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.

The event will be at Dillon Mall at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois 2 in Dixon.

“I encourage all interested job seekers to join us for this free job fair,” Fritts said. “This event allows us to connect employers with constituents in need of work, which is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Employers include:

  • Central Management Services (Recruitment and Career Counseling)
  • Department of Agriculture
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Human Services
  • Department of Public Health
  • Department of Transportation
  • Department of Revenue
  • Employment Security
  • Health & Family Services
  • Illinois Emergency Management Services
  • Illinois Secretary of State
  • Illinois State Police

Prospective employees are encouraged to dress to impress and bring lots of resumes.

For more information about the event, contact Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690.

