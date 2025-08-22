Missing Dixon man found dead in Whiteside County, Dixon police chief says

The Dixon Police Department has confirmed that a man reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

In a news release issued Friday, Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins said David Dykema, 52, of Dixon, was found dead in Whiteside County.

Dykema was last seen Monday morning in the 300 block of Depot Avenue in Dixon. Police issued a news release later that day announcing that he was missing.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search for Dykema, including the Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities had conducted extensive search efforts over the past several days.

Friday’s news release did not provide details about when or where Dykema’s body was found.

The investigation is ongoing, pending the results of an autopsy, according to the release.