Erie woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Lyndon

An Erie woman was killed Tuesday when her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree in rural Lyndon.

Marley Yetterberg, 27, suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle crash on Moline Road west of Yorktown Road, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to that location about 5 p.m. after Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office telecommunicators received a 911 call reporting the crash, according to the release.

Deputies determined that a black 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Yetterberg was traveling west on Moline Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road to the south. The car entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner’s office were assisted at the scene by Illinois State Police, the Prophetstown Fire Department and EMS, and Slim & Hank’s.

Yetterberg is the second Erie resident killed in a fatal crash in less than a week.

Frankie S. George, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that happened about 3:03 p.m. Friday on Moline Road near Hillside Road in Erie Township, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that George’s vehicle was traveling west, crossed into the eastbound lane, then entered the opposite ditch, according to the release.

George’s passenger, Mary K. George, 71, of Erie, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken by emergency medical services personnel for treatment.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Erie Police Department, Erie EMS, Erie Fire Department, MedForce 1, the Whiteside County Dispatch Center, the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit, the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office and the Fulton Police Department.

That crash also remains under investigation.