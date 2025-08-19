Whiteside County property transfers for Aug. 11-15, 2025

Warranty deeds

Allie Rosalez and Bailee Rosalez to Gwendolyn G Sword, 1102 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $140,000.

Lois Eileen Mills to Charles W Heath, 409 4th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,000.

Us Bank to William Eric Maloney, 209 9th Ave. North, Albany, $82,000.

Loni D Slothower to Vivienne J Pyle, 204 9th Ave., Sterling, $7,000.

M5 Industries Llc Kyia Series to Joseph Juarez, 1810 Lindy Ave., Rock Falls, $45,000.

Drew T Heberer to Melissa L Flint, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $102,000.

Penni L Seidel to Jazmine L Brito, 1400 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Norma L Porter to Sally M Knapp, 1005 Ave., D, Rock Falls, $175,000.

James A Peska and Rosanne Peska to Thomas J Tegeler and Joyce M Tegeler, 20545 Cattail Road, Fulton, $250,000.

Taydreana Durden to Nenev Audisho, 1202 Ave. K, Sterling, $50,000.

Deborah L Arneson, formerly known as Deborah L Hughes, to Jeffrey Ricks, 1818 3rd Ave., Sterling, $169,000.

David K Cooper and Georgia L Cooper to Doug S Cooper, 2079 Banks Road, Erie, $0.

Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley to Donald R Prestley and Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley, 8230 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $0.

David A Dykstra and Keli Dykstra to Nw Properties & Apartments Llc, 201 Cedar St., Morrison, $38,500.

Larry W Cooper and Carol S Cooper to Tammy Nietz Crawshaw and Kevin M Crawshaw, 505 13th Ave., Fulton, $42,000.

Sharon I Boyles to Evan M Sipes and Kayla R Sipes, 500 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $260,000.

Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary Of Hud, 810 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.

April D Rick to James Nowers and Alizabeth Nowers, 611 8th Ave., Erie, $35,000.

Quit claim deeds

Steven R Rosengren Estate, Marian K Rosengren, Brandon M Rosengren and Tyson M Rosengren to Donald Joseph Rosengren and Patricia A Rosengren, two parcels in Hume Township, 16-24-200-006 and 16-24-200-007, $0.

Robert A Storm Sr to Jessica Barrios, 509 W. 8th St., Sterling, $25,000.

Stephen C Jewell, Christopher W Dawson, Sonya R Taylor and Phyllis A Jewell Estate to Christopher W Dawson, one parcel in Tampico Township: 22-14-303-014, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rosemary A Huisingh, trustee, and Dean L Huisingh Trust to Huisingh Family Foundation, one parcel in Garden Plain Township: 07-03-351-004, $0.

Betty L Mcdonnell Trust to City of Morrison, 402 Markland Drive, Morrison, $300.