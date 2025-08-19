Whiteside County property transfers for Aug. 11-15, 2025

Warranty deeds
Allie Rosalez and Bailee Rosalez to Gwendolyn G Sword, 1102 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $140,000.
Lois Eileen Mills to Charles W Heath, 409 4th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,000.
Us Bank to William Eric Maloney, 209 9th Ave. North, Albany, $82,000.
Loni D Slothower to Vivienne J Pyle, 204 9th Ave., Sterling, $7,000.
M5 Industries Llc Kyia Series to Joseph Juarez, 1810 Lindy Ave., Rock Falls, $45,000.
Drew T Heberer to Melissa L Flint, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $102,000.
Penni L Seidel to Jazmine L Brito, 1400 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.
Norma L Porter to Sally M Knapp, 1005 Ave., D, Rock Falls, $175,000.
James A Peska and Rosanne Peska to Thomas J Tegeler and Joyce M Tegeler, 20545 Cattail Road, Fulton, $250,000.
Taydreana Durden to Nenev Audisho, 1202 Ave. K, Sterling, $50,000.
Deborah L Arneson, formerly known as Deborah L Hughes, to Jeffrey Ricks, 1818 3rd Ave., Sterling, $169,000.
David K Cooper and Georgia L Cooper to Doug S Cooper, 2079 Banks Road, Erie, $0.
Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley to Donald R Prestley and Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley, 8230 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $0.
David A Dykstra and Keli Dykstra to Nw Properties & Apartments Llc, 201 Cedar St., Morrison, $38,500.
Larry W Cooper and Carol S Cooper to Tammy Nietz Crawshaw and Kevin M Crawshaw, 505 13th Ave., Fulton, $42,000.
Sharon I Boyles to Evan M Sipes and Kayla R Sipes, 500 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $260,000.
Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary Of Hud, 810 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.
April D Rick to James Nowers and Alizabeth Nowers, 611 8th Ave., Erie, $35,000.
Quit claim deeds
Steven R Rosengren Estate, Marian K Rosengren, Brandon M Rosengren and Tyson M Rosengren to Donald Joseph Rosengren and Patricia A Rosengren, two parcels in Hume Township, 16-24-200-006 and 16-24-200-007, $0.
Robert A Storm Sr to Jessica Barrios, 509 W. 8th St., Sterling, $25,000.
Stephen C Jewell, Christopher W Dawson, Sonya R Taylor and Phyllis A Jewell Estate to Christopher W Dawson, one parcel in Tampico Township: 22-14-303-014, $0.
Trustees deeds
Rosemary A Huisingh, trustee, and Dean L Huisingh Trust to Huisingh Family Foundation, one parcel in Garden Plain Township: 07-03-351-004, $0.
Betty L Mcdonnell Trust to City of Morrison, 402 Markland Drive, Morrison, $300.