Ogle County dog rescue bringing multiple rescues together for September event in Oregon

Jessica Fair of Oregon decks out her dog, Jazzy, during Bonafied’s first Rescue Rally in 2020 at the dog park in Oregon's Carnation Park. The fifth annual event will be held at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27, 2025.

An Ogle County all breed dog rescue is bringing multiple rescues together for a September event where people can hang out with adoptable dogs.

The fifth annual event will be held at Carnation Park, 1 Webster St. in Oregon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27. Aside from seeing the dogs, attendees can grab a bite to eat while shopping vendors for dog products and service providers and participate in activities with prizes for kids, Bonafied rescue owner Melodee Hoffman told Shaw Local.

Those looking to be a vendor at the event are required to pay a $20 fee and turn in the sign-up form to Bonafied at Box 66, Oregon, IL 61061. Vendors are also asked to donate a basket, product or service valued at $15 to $20 that will be included in prizes.

Bonafied, which stands for Bring Out Natural Abilities Found in Every Dog, was founded in 2017 with the goal to match orphaned dogs with loving families. To do that, the rescue has a comprehensive adoption and education process, Hoffman said.

The rescue takes in dogs of any age, breed or physical condition. All dogs are then spayed or neutered, given the appropriate veterinary care, and are placed in foster homes prior to adoption, she said.

September’s event is intended to raise awareness and educate the public about the overpopulation and need for homes for the animals that would otherwise be euthanized, Hoffman said.

All funds raised from the event will go toward the care of Bonafieds dogs.

For information, contact Hoffman at bonafied@yahoo.com or 815-973-9162.