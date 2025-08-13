Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy opens registration for fall, school-year programs

Bryce Verhulst, center, starred as the title character in Woodlawn Arts Academy’s performance of “The Music Man Jr.” this summer. Verhulst and the cast of 34 area students were among over 1,100 registrations taken by the academy this summer amid the academy’s 20th anniversary celebration. (Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Registration is now open for fall and school-year arts education programs at Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling.

The academy offers classes and workshops in visual arts, dance, music, theater, culinary arts and education for children and adults, along with a private, arts-based preschool program for children ages 3 to 5. The preschool year begins in mid-August, while most other programs start in early September.

Woodlawn marked its 20th year in May with a Kentucky Derby–themed fundraiser and an exhibit featuring photos from two decades of programming.

When the academy opened its current facility at 3807 Woodlawn Road, it registered 41 participants in its first year. This summer, more than 1,100 participants took part in programs that concluded with art exhibits, camp performances, three showings of “The Music Man Jr.,” music and theater events, three dance recitals, and a successful national dance competition appearance.

Registration is available online at woodlawnartsacademy.com, by calling 815-626-4278 or in person at the academy. Online registration is not available for dance classes, theater production programs and select other offerings. Financial assistance is available on a sliding scale for all programs.