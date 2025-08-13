Dixon school board OKs personnel actions

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several personnel actions at its meeting Aug. 7. Those actions include:
New hires
- Marcia Comer, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 11
- Kendall Fassler, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11
- Carrie Goldie, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11
- Trisha Henson, permanent substitute teacher for the district, effective Aug. 11
- Caitlin Irvin, social worker at Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 11
- Stephany Nelson, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11
- Elizabeth Spaulding, special education teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11
- Courtney Zakrzewski, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11
Change in status
- Heriberto Brito, from part-time custodian to full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 7
- Lonnie Chattic, from interventionist at Jefferson School to district itinerant dyslexia reading specialist, effective Aug. 11
- Lindsay Mitchell, from dean of students to assistant principal at Madison School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
- Amy Scott, from district itinerant dyslexia reading specialist to third-grade Title I teacher, effective Aug. 11
Resignations
- Trinity Harshman, library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 23
- Christine Olson, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective July 22
- Leslie Robinson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 31
- Sarah Schmidt, first-grade teacher at Washington School, effective July 7
- Ginger Shaffer, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective June 25
2024-25 athletics/activities resignations
- Britney Pitzer, girls varsity soccer coach, effective immediately