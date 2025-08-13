Sauk Valley

Dixon school board OKs personnel actions

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several personnel actions at its meeting Aug. 7. Those actions include:

New hires

  • Marcia Comer, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 11
  • Kendall Fassler, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11
  • Carrie Goldie, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11
  • Trisha Henson, permanent substitute teacher for the district, effective Aug. 11
  • Caitlin Irvin, social worker at Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 11
  • Stephany Nelson, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11
  • Elizabeth Spaulding, special education teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11
  • Courtney Zakrzewski, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11

Change in status

  • Heriberto Brito, from part-time custodian to full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 7
  • Lonnie Chattic, from interventionist at Jefferson School to district itinerant dyslexia reading specialist, effective Aug. 11
  • Lindsay Mitchell, from dean of students to assistant principal at Madison School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
  • Amy Scott, from district itinerant dyslexia reading specialist to third-grade Title I teacher, effective Aug. 11

Resignations

  • Trinity Harshman, library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 23
  • Christine Olson, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective July 22
  • Leslie Robinson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 31
  • Sarah Schmidt, first-grade teacher at Washington School, effective July 7
  • Ginger Shaffer, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective June 25

2024-25 athletics/activities resignations

  • Britney Pitzer, girls varsity soccer coach, effective immediately
