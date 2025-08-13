Dixon school board OKs personnel actions

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several personnel actions at its meeting Aug. 7. Those actions include:

New hires

Marcia Comer, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 11

Kendall Fassler, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11

Carrie Goldie, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11

Trisha Henson, permanent substitute teacher for the district, effective Aug. 11

Caitlin Irvin, social worker at Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 11

Stephany Nelson, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11

Elizabeth Spaulding, special education teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11

Courtney Zakrzewski, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11

Change in status

Heriberto Brito, from part-time custodian to full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 7

Lonnie Chattic, from interventionist at Jefferson School to district itinerant dyslexia reading specialist, effective Aug. 11

Lindsay Mitchell, from dean of students to assistant principal at Madison School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Amy Scott, from district itinerant dyslexia reading specialist to third-grade Title I teacher, effective Aug. 11

Resignations

Trinity Harshman, library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 23

Christine Olson, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective July 22

Leslie Robinson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 31

Sarah Schmidt, first-grade teacher at Washington School, effective July 7

Ginger Shaffer, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective June 25

2024-25 athletics/activities resignations