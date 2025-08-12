Whiteside County property transfers for Aug. 4-8, 2025

Warranty deeds

Nevin J Kropf to Sauk Valley Rentals Llc, 212 Douglas St., Prophetstown, $8,500.

Shannon W Schave to Noah A Schave, two parcels in Clyde Township: 03-01-200-003 and 03-02-200-005; and one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-06-100-001, $125,000.

Ryan D Schave to Noah A Schave, 18809 Clark Road, Chadwick, $200,000.

Terry J Cook and Dale Ann Cook to Marda F Cook, one parcel on West First Street, Lyndon: 15-16-484-004, $0.

Tammi L Morthland and Norma Jean Reed to Peggy S Deets, 15459 Henry Road, Unit A, Morrison, $225,000.

Angela Ann Beighle to Emily Thompson, 209 S. Benton St., Tampico, $75,000.

City of Prophetstown to Best Holding Llc, one parcel in Grove Street in Prophetstown: 21-05-126-001, $10,000.

Tristan W Rosalez to State Of Illinois DOT, 606 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Paul W Gould Sr and Susan G Gould to State Of Illinois DOT, 402 9th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Michael Hintermeister and Carrie Hintermeister to Riley W Mcdaniel, 7564 Grennan Road, Fenton, $165,000.

Top Tier Rentals Llc to Raymond D Britt, 411 W. Park St., Morrison, $42,000.

Debra Rodriguez to Michael J Bushaw to 702 14th Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Richard R Welch to Shane Wangelin and Carrie Wangelin, 1402 Bennett Drive, Rock Falls, $70,000.

Alejandro R Rivera and Morgan L Rivera to Marcus Klavenga and Shannon M Klavenga, 1002 E. 19th St., Sterling, $289,500.

Jonathan Laclair and Mary Laclair to Keri Maas and Allison Maas, 12892 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $280,000.

Richard A Brauer and Jennie I Brauer to Felisha Centell Ragnarson and Troy Ryan Ragnarson, 606 Broadway, Sterling, $110,500.

Maureen Obrien to Justin Vandellen and Mariah D Vandellen, 1228 2nd Ave., Fulton, $263,000.

Kathie A Eizenga to Valerie Acosta and Mark Turner, 117 W. Main St., Morrison, $52,000.

Ruby Thornton, Lee Stuart, Glenn Stuart, Theresa Wilhelm, Dwayne Stuart and Jennifer Griser to Debbie Cossman, 4810 Holly Road, Fulton, $35,000.

Robert E Nelson to Andrew Schroeder and Cecilia Schroeder, 604 Oakland Ave., Morrison, $55,000.

Cross Trail Church to Angel Mendoza, 1119 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $97,500.

Roberta Witmer and Daniel Witmer to City of Sterling, two parcels on West Fourth Street, Sterling: 11-20-352-006 and 11-20-352-007, $150,000.

Illinois Rock Tech Inc to city of Sterling, one parcel on West Fourth Street, Sterling: 11-20-351-004, $150,000.

Valley Bio Consulting Inc to City of Sterling, two parcels in Sterling Township: 11-20-351-009 and 11-20-352-018, $150,000.

Mark Sisson Properties Llc Series 4 to Darlys J Heiderscheit and Jeremy Heiderscheit, 2813 6th Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Frank E Lilly to Logan Scott and Riley Kramer, 1028 10th Ave., Fulton, $93,000.

John F Lynch Trust and Margaret A Lynch Trust to Christopher Fry and Kayla Saville, 2206 11th Ave., Sterling, $230,000.

Daniella M Chino to Dapne I Gonzalez and Lysandr X Cavazos, 1229 W. 6th St., Sterling, $86,520.

Darlys J Heiderscheit, formerly known as Darlys J Wrage, and Jeremy Heiderscheit to Nicholas P Daniel, 502 W. 11th St., Rock Falls, $247,000.

Quit claim deeds

Samuel T Ramirez and Kim L Ramirez to Samuel T Ramirez and Kim L Ramirez, 504 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Daroll French to Amber M French, 31948 Cooper Road, Deer Grove, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gerald L Brown, trust, and Karen A Brown, trust, to City Of Morrison, 14236 Lister Road, Morrison, $15,000.

Teresa Rodriguez, trustee, and Chavez Family Trust to Daniel Garcia Marquez, 311 W. 6th St., Sterling, $92,500.

Sarah J Hummer, trustee, Kenneth C Brainerd, trustee, Esther Jane Brainerd Living Trust to Debbi J Orlowski, 713 W. Park St., Morrison, $269,900.

Farmers National Bank, trustee, Bernard Vos Trust, Dorothy M Vos Trust, and Robert B Vos Trust to Ronnie L Williams and Jeannie Williams, 303 Scenic St., Morrison, $209,000.

Deeds

Scott Porter and Terri Porter to Terri Porter Trust and Scott Porter Trust, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-06-477-002, $0.

Mark A Rodriguez and Rebecca A Rodriguez to Mark A Rodriguez, trustee, Rebecca A Roriguez, trustee, and Rodriguez Family Trust, 4302 Hillcrest Lane, Sterling, $0.

Julie Milles to Julie Milles Trust, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-30-100-002, $0.

Keith O Conklen Jr and Stacy K Conklen to Keith O Conklen Jr Trust and Stacy K Conklen Trust, one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-35-200-006; and seven parcels in Hopkins Township: 10-02-127-003; 10-02-176-001, 10-02-276-003, 10-02-300-004, 10-02-400-003, 10-02-400-004 and 10-08-300-005, $0.

Thomas F Hook and Nancy K Hook to Thomas F Hook, trustee, Nancy K Hook, trustee, and Hook Family Trust, 9770 Kruger Road, Morrison, $0.

Shane Brown and Michelle Brown to Shane B Brown Trust and Michelle L Brown Trust, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-09-328-008, $0.