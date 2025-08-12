Dixon man charged with drug, weapons offenses after Amboy crash

Amont J. Vinson, 20, was charged after Lee County sheriff’s deputies were called at Sunday, Aug. 10, to a single-vehicle crash in Amboy. (Photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office)

A Dixon man faces several drug and weapons charges after an early-morning crash Sunday in Amboy.

Amont J. Vinson, 20, was charged after Lee County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:47 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, to a single-vehicle crash on Route 52 near Water Street in Amboy, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, deputies smelled cannabis as well as the odor of alcohol on the driver, who they identified as Vinson, while they were investigating the crash. Deputies then searched the vehicle, where cannabis, controlled substances and a firearm were found, according to the release.

According to court documents, Vinson was formally charged Monday, Aug. 11, with:

armed violence, a Class X felony

possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony

aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony

unlawful possession of cannabis (30 to 100 grams), a Class A misdemeanor

possession of a firearm and ammunition without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a Class A misdemeanor

driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds, a Class A misdemeanor

driving while driver’s license is suspended, a Class A misdemeanor

operating an uninsured motor vehicle, a petty offense

failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, a petty offense

In accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, Vinson was released from custody with pretrial provisions, according to the release.

His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20.