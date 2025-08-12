Dixon man charged with drug, weapons offenses after Amboy crash

A Dixon man faces several drug and weapons charges after an early-morning crash Sunday in Amboy.
Amont J. Vinson, 20, was charged after Lee County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:47 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, to a single-vehicle crash on Route 52 near Water Street in Amboy, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
According to the release, deputies smelled cannabis as well as the odor of alcohol on the driver, who they identified as Vinson, while they were investigating the crash. Deputies then searched the vehicle, where cannabis, controlled substances and a firearm were found, according to the release.
According to court documents, Vinson was formally charged Monday, Aug. 11, with:
- armed violence, a Class X felony
- possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
- aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony
- unlawful possession of cannabis (30 to 100 grams), a Class A misdemeanor
- possession of a firearm and ammunition without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a Class A misdemeanor
- driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds, a Class A misdemeanor
- driving while driver’s license is suspended, a Class A misdemeanor
- operating an uninsured motor vehicle, a petty offense
- failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, a petty offense
In accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, Vinson was released from custody with pretrial provisions, according to the release.
His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20.