Sauk Valley

Tools for School in Dixon helps students get ready for new year

Kim Bork (left), helps mom Alysha Boettger shop for Cooper Full, 5, Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Dixon School’s Tools for School giveaway.

Kim Bork (left), helps mom Alysha Boettger shop for Cooper Full, 5, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Dixon Public School’s Tools for School giveaway. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Alex T. Paschal

Dixon Public Schools District 170 held its annual Tools for School giveaway Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Elk’s Club. The event helps families send their kids to school with the necessary supplies they need for a successful school year.

In addition to the gear, resource organizations were available, and haircuts were offered.

This year’s distribution was done in three parts, with the first session of the day being sensory-friendly from 8 to 8:30 a.m., which was attended by 31 students. Two more sessions, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., followed.

The first day of school in Dixon will be Aug. 13.

Image 1 of 5
Perhaps not looking forward to missing out on the lazy days of summer, Kegan Zacharias 8, gets a trim for the first day of school Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Dixon’s Tools for School.

Perhaps not looking forward to missing out on the lazy days of summer, Kegan Zacharias 8, gets a trim for the first day of school Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Dixon’s Tools for School. (Alex T. Paschal)

DixonSchoolEducationDixon Public Schools
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media