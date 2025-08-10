Tools for School in Dixon helps students get ready for new year

Kim Bork (left), helps mom Alysha Boettger shop for Cooper Full, 5, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Dixon Public School’s Tools for School giveaway. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon Public Schools District 170 held its annual Tools for School giveaway Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Elk’s Club. The event helps families send their kids to school with the necessary supplies they need for a successful school year.

In addition to the gear, resource organizations were available, and haircuts were offered.

This year’s distribution was done in three parts, with the first session of the day being sensory-friendly from 8 to 8:30 a.m., which was attended by 31 students. Two more sessions, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., followed.

The first day of school in Dixon will be Aug. 13.