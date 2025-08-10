Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy opens 17th annual juried art exhibit Aug. 22

The Woodlawn Arts Academy invites the public to attend the opening reception for its 17th annual juried art exhibit on Friday, Aug. 22. The exhibit will feature fine art and photography from adults, alongside artwork of all types from local students in grades kindergarten through 12. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

The reception will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road in Sterling, where visitors can enjoy refreshments while viewing artwork displayed in the halls and lounge. The exhibit features fine art and photography from adults, alongside artwork of all types from local K-12 students.

Visitors can vote for their favorite piece of artwork at the beginning of the reception, followed by the presentation of awards and cash prizes at 6 p.m. Awards will include selections from jurors and the People’s Choice for Best of Show.

Co-presented by Sauk Valley Community College, the exhibit will remain open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 14.

Future Woodlawn exhibits include:

the 2025-26 Winter Exhibit on Friday, Dec. 12

the 2026 Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, featuring artwork from local students and their teachers, Friday, Feb. 20

the 2026 Summer Art Exhibit in May

Woodlawn Arts Academy is a nonprofit offering year-round arts education and events in music, dance, visual arts and theater. A partner agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, the academy provides financial assistance to qualifying participants, with programs partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com or call 815-626-4278.