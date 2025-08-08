SVACC Professional Women’s Network Committee hosts ‘Words at Work’ on Sept. 24

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network will host a “Words at Work” workshop, presented by Jon Mandrell, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

The session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon.

Words matter. They shape trust, influence morale and can either strengthen relationships or create division, depending on how they’re used. This presentation will focus on how tactfully choosing the right words can engage others, drive change and build rapport. You’ll leave with tools and language you can use to begin transforming your organization today.

Mandrell serves as the vice president of Academics and Student Services at Sauk Valley Community College, where he is the chief academic officer and chief student services officer.

In this role, he provides leadership to the college’s academic departments and Student Services. His previous roles include serving as the dean of instructional services and a member of the criminal justice faculty at SVCC.

Before his community college career, he served as a police officer in Oregon, Illinois. He holds an Ed.D. in community college leadership from Ferris State University and a Master of Arts degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. He and his wife, Kelly, live in Polo and have two daughters, Laynie and Macie.

Registration and lunch will be in the Dillon Mall from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The presentation will immediately follow in Mathis Theatre. Tickets cost $25 for SVACC members, and $45 for nonmembers. Register by Sept. 17, 2025, at bit.ly/4keeYyB.