Newman grad Brendan Tunink is No. 20 in Dodgers’ MLB prospect rankings

Brendan Tunink, a rookie in the minor leagues for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a 2024 Newman Central Catholic graduate. He is the 20th-ranked prospect in the team's latest rankings according to MLB.com. He is currently playing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. (MLB.com file photo)

Newman Central Catholic graduate Brendan Tunink’s professional baseball career is off to a good start.

Tunink is already moving up the rankings just 39 games into his minor league baseball career after making his debut in May.

After being drafted right out of high school in the eighth round of the 2024 MLB Draft, the 250th overall pick has worked his way to No. 20 among prospects for the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the latest rankings by MLB.com.

Tunink, listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, has been playing outfield in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He’s hitting .300 with a .417 on-base percentage while slugging .550, good for a .967 OPS through 39 games (all starts). He has five home runs, 10 doubles, five triples and 17 RBIs. He’s also stolen nine bases and drawn 27 walks.

His .967 OPS is the fourth-best in the ACL.

Tunink has played 29 games in center field, five in left, one in right and served as designated hitter for three games so far. His only error came while playing left field.

Tunink is currently the highest ranked rookie among the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects. The 19-year-old’s ETA to the major leagues is currently predicted for 2028 by MLB.com.

According to his MLB.com bio, “scouts liked Tunink’s left-handed swing and athleticism when they watched him as an Illinois high school senior in 2024, though they feared he’d be tough to sign away from a Notre Dame commitment. The Dodgers got the job done by giving him a $412,500 bonus in the eighth round, slightly more than double slot value. He made an easy transition to pro ball during his pro debut this year in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

“Tunink has a quick stroke and already shows some aptitude for driving the ball in the air to his pull side, so he could grow into average power as he continues to add strength to his 6-foot-1 frame. His swing and speed should help him hit for average, and he showed a willingness to take walks in the ACL. He also struck out at a 30 percent clip, so he’ll need to refine his swing decisions as he faces better pitching at higher levels.

“Tunink has at least plus speed and likes to turn it loose on the bases, giving him 20-20 potential. His quickness translates into solid range in center field. His below-average arm is playable in center.”

Tunink is one of 10 outfield prospects among the top 30 for the Dodgers, which has continued to be one of the premier organizations in baseball.

In high school, Tunink rewrote the record books in both hitting and pitching with the Comets as a three-year all-state selection. He was the SVM Baseball Player of the year as a senior and junior.

Tunink also won two state trophies with Newman, including a program-best third-place finish in 2023.